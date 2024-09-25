2025 Rivian R1S and R1T EVs now come with an included NACS adapter.

Rivian is also sending free adapters to customers who already had their cars delivered.

Rivian now includes a free NACS to CCS1 charging adapter with every R1S and R1T delivery, according to the California-based startup’s website. The change is reflected in the order summary for both custom builds and inventory vehicles.

This means that new Rivian customers won’t have to figure out a way to get a charging adapter to top up their EVs at compatible Tesla Supercharger stations across North America. As a reminder, the Rivian R1S and R1T currently come equipped with a Combined Charging System 1 (CCS1) port from the factory, while Tesla’s DC fast-charging network uses the so-called North American Charging Standard (NACS). As a result, an adapter is required for non-Tesla EVs.

Previously, Rivian said it would offer free adapters to customers who already owned an R1S or R1T to take advantage of the 16,000+ Supercharger stalls in the United States, but the rollout has been pretty slow and there are still owners who haven’t received their complimentary adapter in the mail.

Now, new customers won’t have to deal with the wait or pay extra to a third party because they’ll have the adapter already in the car when it gets delivered. To the best of our knowledge, Rivian is the first automaker in the United States to offer such a package. Ford and General Motors are shipping Tesla-made adapters to their customers after taking delivery of the vehicle, either for free or for a fee.

2025 Rivian R1T has a CCS1 charging port

Starting next year, however, American EV manufacturers–including Rivian, Ford and GM–will fit a NACS port on their battery-powered cars, making the use of an adapter at Tesla Superchargers redundant. That said, owners of these vehicles will need another adapter, this time a NACS to CCS1 one, to recharge at stalls that only have CCS1 cables.

The first non-Tesla EV in the U.S. to come with a NACS plug from the factory is the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5, but many more will follow, as almost all automakers that made deals with Tesla saying they’ll switch to the NACS port in 2025.