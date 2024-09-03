The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will feature native Tesla Supercharger access with a NACS plug, along with a host of other improvements.

Now, Hyundai is saying there will be a rugged XRT trim for off-pavement trips.

The 2025 Ioniq 5 will also be the first EV built at Hyundai's EV "Metaplant" in Georgia, with U.S. production making it eligible for new tax credits.

The 2025 model year is shaping up to be a big one for the Ioniq 5. With it came the introduction of the ultra-hot Ioniq 5 N, plus quality-of-life improvements like a rear wiper and a bigger battery. Plus, for U.S. models, Hyundai is adding native Tesla Supercharger support with a built-in North American Charging System (NACS) plug. Now, Hyundai says it'll also get a rugged XRT variant for off-pavement adventures.

The XRT gets all-terrain tires, a 0.9-inch suspension lift, exclusive "digital camo" front and rear fascias, unique matte-black wheels, black accents, red tow hooks and unique seat trim. The camo strikes me as a step too far, with the digital/rugged combination not quite landing, but to each their own. Just don't expect this thing to run with Jeeps. Even with a lift, the Ioniq 5 XRT should have about 7.0 inches of ground clearance. That's about an inch less than a Toyota Rav4 and 1.7 inches shy of a Subaru Crosstrek, so this is more for light-duty dirt road tomfoolery than trails.

But that's fine, because the 2024 Ioniq 5 couldn't quite handle that. MotorTrend's off-road test of the pre-refresh car on a simple dirt road didn't go great. Combined with short overhangs, 7 inches of clearance should be able to get you down most logging roads. Hyundai says the XRT has an approach angle of 19.8 degrees and a departure angle of 30.0 degrees, up from 17.5 and 25.4 degrees, respectively, in the normal Ioniq 5.

Those figures refer to how steep an obstacle it can tackle head on—approach—and how steep an angle the rear bumper can clear—departure. Notably absent from the spec sheet is the breakover angle—how steep an angle the middle of the car can clear without bottoming out—which is likely to be the limiting factor here, given the Ioniq 5's 118-inch wheelbase. Still, given how many amazing places are accessible via forest roads in this country, the XRT should be able to get you to plenty of adventure destinations.

The 2025 Ioniq 5 should be easier to get home, too. U.S. models will come from the factory with Tesla's NACS port, providing adapter-free access to 17,000 Tesla Superchargers. The Ioniq 5 will be the first non-Tesla EV sold here with a native NACS plug, beating cars like the Rivian R2 to the punch. Notably, however, the 2025 Ioniq 5's charging port will be on the passenger side rear of the vehicle. Tesla Superchargers are all built for Tesla vehicles, which have their ports on the driver side rear. Because most have short cables, using a vehicle with a charging port in another location requires double parking, something that's bound to irritate both Ioniq 5 and Tesla owners. Rivian had to move its port to solve this problem.

You'll still be able to charge at Combined Charging Standard (CCS) charging stations—the ones current Ioniq 5 customers use—with an included adapter. And hopefully you'll have to charge less often. Hyundai is targeting over 310 miles of range for long-range RWD Ioniq 5s—up from 303 miles—thanks to a battery that's grown from 77.4 to 84 kWh. AWD models should deliver between 250 and 280 miles of range, with a higher ceiling than the 2024's 260-mile range. That lower floor is likely a result of the XRT model, which will likely lose some efficiency thanks to grippier tires and a raised ride height.

All 2025 Ioniq 5s will come standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. They'll get revised controls and infotainment, including physical controls for heated seats, a rear wiper and phone-as-a-key support. Plus, since the 2025 Ioniq 5 will be the first model produced in Hyundai's EV Metaplant in Georgia, it'll qualify for up to $3,750 of federal tax credits for buyers. Models built in Korea will not be eligible if you buy them. Regardless of where they are built, though, leased EVs get the full $7,500 federal tax credit, so that'll still be the cheapest way to get an Ioniq 5. Hyundai hopes to make the Ioniq 5 eligible for the full $7,500 purchase incentive eventually.

The 2025 Ioniq 5 N is already on sale, albeit with a CCS plug. We expect the expanded, NACS-equipped 2025 Ioniq 5 lineup to be on sale later this year.

Contact the author: Mack.hogan@insideevs.com.