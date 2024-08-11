In recent years, Toyota’s brands have earned a reputation for developing highly efficient and decently performant hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The recently revamped Prius Prime and the Rav4 Prime have received praise from consumers and automotive journalists alike.

But the group’s all-electric offerings like the bZ4X and Solterra have been compromised, seemingly by design. Unfortunately, the Lexus RZ 450e doesn’t do anything to change this perception.

“It’s nice inside and the one customer I could imagine is people who really like Lexus who want to go electric.” Explains Marques from the YouTube channel Auto Focus. “But unfortunately, you’ll see why you shouldn’t get this one.”

The exterior of the vehicle obviously is reminiscent of the bZ4X and at a quick glance, you might mistake the RZ 450e for its Toyota sibling. “A little more stylish aero features here and there. But y’know the black trim and everything? It looks very similar to bZ4X.” The crossover also has hints of the Nissan Ariya in its panel design and color scheme.

It doesn’t help that both the Toyota and Lexus are named similarly. “I’m gonna go to the inside of the bZ4… RZ 450e. Because that’s way more entertaining and way better than the outside.”

While the exterior styling details of Toyota's electric crossovers may be controversial, the inside is objectively good. The RZ 450e sports high-quality, comfortable seats and plenty of room for the driver and passengers.

On the technology side of the equation, the electric crossover comes equipped with wireless charging, Carplay, Android Auto and multiple USB-C ports. The HUD is one of the best Marques has ever used with clean, crisp graphics. The infotainment screen is also well designed with an easy-to-use touchscreen interface combined with physical buttons and nobs for common functions. However, the lack of a glovebox is an odd omission and the low-resolution driver screen belongs in a car from 10 years ago.

The weakest qualities of the vehicle are unfortunately its EV capabilities. Driving range is far below current expectations with only 220 miles of EPA estimated range for the Premium trim and 196 for the Luxury trim featured here.

The RZ 450e is also limited at fast charging stations. Outside of the already below-average 150 kW fast charging speeds, the fine print of RZ 450e brochures states:

DC Fast Charging should be limited to three sessions per day, regardless of the weather. After three 10–80% charge sessions, DC Fast Charging over the next day may take longer and be less effective.

With 308 horsepower and 321 lb-ft of torque, its electric performance doesn't particularly impress compared to the luxury competition. However, the ride quality is exceptionally soft and smooth as you would expect from a Lexus.

Unfortunately, the RZ 450e simply isn’t an acceptable electric vehicle in 2024. Especially for a crossover with an MSRP starting at $59,650, with this Luxury trim costing $67,965.

If you can live with the short range and slow charging, then it could be a decent electric vehicle for the Lexus faithful. But at that price, the Cadillac Lyriq has a similarly high-end interior, faster charging and more driving range. “I ended up feeling like the Cadillac Lyriq was underrated. People should check out that car more.” Marques explains. “The performance was pretty solid and the range was good.”

A Tesla Model Y Performance or Kia EV6 GT would also be a better value overall. And while the Soltera and bZ4X share many of the same limitations, they are far more affordable. This is also the case with the Lexus RZ 300e which starts at $55,175 and has up to 266 miles of range.

What do you think about the RZ 450e? Has Lexus dropped the ball or are car enthusiasts missing something about the appeal of this vehicle? Be sure to check out the full review and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

