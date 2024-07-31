The Tesla Model Y is the American EV maker’s best-selling product and one that managed to climb to the top of the global sales charts last year. In other words, its popularity is undeniable, but the sales figures from this year’s first months show a decline.

That’s probably because the Model Y is getting a bit long in the tooth. It was launched in 2020, so by traditional carmaker standards, it should be up for an update soon. That’s exactly what is going to happen, and we have some photos that seemingly portray the somewhat-finished product, courtesy of Abomb1997 on Reddit.

Get Fully Charged The Tesla Model Y appeal With eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit and prices that usually undercut competitors, it's hard to find a better package than the Tesla Model Y if you're looking for a new EV with roughly 300 miles of range. With the updated version, which might debut next year, that package will be even better, but can Tesla keep up with competitors?

Despite Elon Musk’s recent remarks that the facelifted Model Y will not debut this year–and that everybody should stop talking about it because it’s hurting sales–it’s clear that Tesla is actively working on an updated version of its entry-level crossover.

As you can see in the Reddit embed below, the upcoming Model Y will have a full-width red LED light bar at the rear akin to Rivian EVs. A black “TESLA” script is embedded into the rear light bar, and it looks like the reversing lights are housed in a separate unit.

Inside, the spy photos show an ambient lighting setup similar to the updated Model 3, as well as a dark gray dash instead of the currently available wood trim. We can also see a bunch of wires hanging on the floor, which is a sign that there’s still some development work to do before the car hits the streets.

We don’t know when the updated Tesla Model Y will go on sale, but if we were to take Musk’s words for granted, it might happen sometime next year. We also don’t know what the front of the car looks like. Furthermore, until the car is official, we’d take these images with a grain of salt.

If the automaker goes down the same route as the updated Model 3, the electric crossover should look something like the renders below. We expect slimmer headlights and a redesigned bumper, along with more substantial changes under the skin. The facelifted Model 3 got a new suspension system that made it much more comfortable compared to its predecessor, as well as more sound-deadening material which made it quieter inside. We expect the Model Y to get the same goodies.

Tesla Model Y Juniper rendering

A new steering wheel, likely the same one as on the updated Model 3, will make its way inside the new Model Y, while the steering wheel column stalks will probably disappear from the updated crossover.

We’ll know more as the debut of the refreshed Tesla Model Y "Juniper" inches closer. But until that happens, let us know what you think in the comments below.