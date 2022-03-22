Maserati is previewing its first-ever production EV today, the Grecale Folgore midsize luxury SUV that will debut next year.

Shown alongside the ICE-powered Maserati Grecale, the all-electric variant adopts the same design and spices it up with unique EV-flavored details including the partially closed-off grille, aero-style wheels, copper accents, and unique Rame Folgore exterior color, among other things.

Speaking of the paint, Maserati took inspiration from contemporary architecture, especially the facade of the Guggenheim museum in Bilbao, Spain.

As with the regular Maserati Grecale, the Folgore battery-electric variant is based on an evolution of Stellantis's Giorgio platform that's also used by the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia.

The Grecale Folgore will feature a 105 kWh battery pack and up to 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, although Maserati does not reveal from how many electric motors. Given the high-end segment the Grecale Folgore will play in, a dual-motor AWD setup is very likely.

We also learn that the electric SUV features a 400-volt electrical architecture, but Maserati does not say how long it will take for the battery pack to charge.

No other specifications were revealed, but the automaker says the Grecale Folgore delivers an "everyday exceptional" driving experience, targeting customers who are fans of zero emissions and do not wish to sacrifice the performance expected from a Maserati.

The company has not released any photos of the interior yet, although the cabin shouldn't be too different from ICE-powered Grecale models—see gallery below. Maserati does mention the use of innovative materials such as Econyl, a recycled nylon obtained using nets recovered from the seas.

The Maserati Grecale Folgore electric SUV will launch one year after the ICE models; that would be 2023 since the regular Grecale will be available starting in the first half of 2022 in Europe and fall 2022 in North America.

That likely means the US will get the Maserati Grecale Folgore as a 2024 model.

