Italian luxury brand Maserati has started the teasing campaign of its first all-electric model, the next-generation GranTurismo, and has revealed fresh details about its electrification plan.

The Stellantis-owned company says it will be the first Italian luxury car brand to produce full-electric models under a dedicated lineup called Maserati Folgore—Italian for lightning.

Paving the way for these new EVs will be the next-generation GranTurismo, which will debut sometime in 2023 in both GranTurismo coupe and GranCabrio convertible body styles as part of the all-electric Maserati Folgore range.

The first car in Maserati history to adopt 100% electric solutions, the new GranTurismo will be made at the Mirafiori production hub on the outskirts of Turin, Italy. Maserati says the GranTurismo Folgore will offer cutting-edge technical solutions derived from Formula E, as well as "superb performance, comfort and elegance" typical of the Trident brand.

Gallery: 2023 Maserati Folgore GranTurismo teased

3 Photos

The preliminary specs seem to support the above statements, as the GranTurismo EV will pack a tri-motor powertrain with more than 1,200 horsepower and signature Maserati handling control (VDCM). It will also feature Formula E inverters and lightweight multi-material architecture and body to keep the weight down.

It will be able to sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in under 3 seconds and reach a top speed of 186 mph (300 km/h).

Judging by these teaser images, the electric GranTurismo's design is finalized, although some details are still obscured from view. The camouflaged prototype sports typical Maserati grand tourer proportions with a long, flowing hood, generous grille, muscular fenders and small glasshouse.

If you think it looks exactly like a V8-powered GranTurismo, you're not mistaken because Maserati will still offer a ICE options for its sports car.

Besides the GranTurismo Folgore, Maserati will also launch an all-electric Grecale SUV next year, although this model will also offer internal combustion engines.

Going forward, Maserati pledges to offer all-electric variants of all its models by 2025. In addition to the GranTurismo and Grecale, the Maserati Folgore EV lineup will be completed by the MC20 super sports car, the new Quattroporte sports sedan and the all-new full-size Levante SUV. There's no word on the Ghibli sedan, which will likely be axed after the current generation runs its course.

"Maserati will set the benchmark in every market segment and will be the first luxury brand to complete its electric line-up by 2025."

All these new EVs will be developed, engineered and produced 100% in Italy. Internal combustion engines will survive at Maserati until 2030, when the brand's entire range will be full electric.