Maserati (part of FCA) has just unveiled its new MC20 super sports car, which at this moment is powered by a V6 internal combustion engine. It would not be interesting for us, but we know that the Italian company promises an electric version too.

There's not much said about the upcoming EV, besides that the MC20 (an acronym to Maserati Corse 2020) was envisioned from the beginning "for full electric power".

"The MC20 is designed to enable coupé and convertible versions and for full electric power."

The MC20 will be produced at the historical plant in Viale Ciro Menotti, Modena, Italy. We don't know exactly when the EV version will be launched so probably the new Maserati GranTurismo BEV and the new Maserati GranCabrio BEV will be first in 2021.

Anyway, the Maserati MC20 looks pretty good. It's also very light (under 1,500 kg) because it's made almost entirely from carbon fiber.

The 630 HP engine in the rear-wheel-drive setup allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds. We guess that the EV version of such a car could do better, way better right?

As the MC20 right now is just an ICE, we will not go deeper into the description (you can find one on Motor1), but it will be interesting to see whether the exotics will successfully complete the transition to electric drive.

