After several revealing teasers, Maserati has fully unveiled the second member of its all-electric family of models, the GranTurismo Folgore.

As with the Grecale Folgore electric SUV unveiled earlier this year, the GranTurismo Folgore offers two types of powertrains: powerful internal combustion engines and an all-electric propulsion system.

We're obviously more interested in the latter, as anyone should given the specifications released by the automaker. The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore uses an 800-volt architecture and has been developed with technical solutions derived from Formula E.

It is by far the most powerful powertrain offered on the new GranTurismo lineup, delivering a total installed power of more than 1,200 horsepower and max torque of 1,350 Newton-meters (995 pound-feet) courtesy of three 300-kW (402-hp) permanent magnet electric motors—two on the rear axle and one at the front. Independent torque vectoring on the rear axle is part of the package as well.

Now, not all this power can be delivered to the wheels continuously, though we expect it to be available at once for short bursts. Maserati says the battery pack with a nominal capacity of 92.5 kWh (83 kWh usable) can continuously transmit around 560 kilowatts (751 horsepower) to all four wheels. Interestingly, it can discharge 100 percent of the available power through the rear axle alone, making the GranTurismo Folgore rear-wheel drive when the driver wants that.

As you can imagine, the performance enabled by this powertrain is spectacular. The GranTurismo Folgore sprints to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.7 seconds, to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 8.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 198 mph (320 kph).

Maserati says the battery's specific set-up and innovative layout—it's located at the center of the vehicle and T-bone-shaped to avoid placing the battery modules under the seats—allowed the vehicle to achieve a height of 1,353 millimeters (53.2 inches), without compromising its sporty nature. As for the driving range, Maserati estimates the battery-powered GranTurismo will cover 450 kilometers (280 miles) on the WLTP cycle.

To keep the weight in check, the GranTurismo Folgore makes extensive use of lightweight materials such as aluminum and magnesium, together with high-performance steel. This multi-material approach is said to result in best-in-class weight levels, with the 4,959-mm (195.2-in) long EV having a curb weight of 2,260 kilograms (4,982 pounds).

From a styling perspective, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore looks like an evolution of the previous-generation model. It features classic Maserati proportions with a long hood, bulged fenders and dynamic roof line.

No photos of the interior have been revealed yet, but Maserati says the GranTurismo Folgore features a modern cabin equipped with innovative systems. Those include the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system, a comfort display that brings together the main functions in an integrated touchscreen interface, a digital clock, as well as optional immersive Sonus faber 3D sound system and Head-up Display.

The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore will be built at the Mirafiori manufacturing hub in Turin, with deliveries expected to begin from July 2023. Prices in the US are estimated to start at around $170,000.