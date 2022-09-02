Maserati hasn’t officially shown the GranTurismo Folgore EV yet, but it’s been releasing a constant supply of photos, and the video it uploaded yesterday gives us our best look at the model so far. We even get to hear its augmented acceleration sound and it seems to have been inspired by The Jetsons while it gets driven through California during the Monterey Car Week.

The GT Folgore’s exterior is shown in full and it doesn’t really seem too different to the ICE version of the same model. In fact, not even the grille in the front is closed (although its opening is smaller) and there are additional open ducts in the bumper which feed air to cool the brakes.

The biggest giveaway that this is the EV are its unique wheels and the absence of exhaust pipes in the back. We haven’t seen this vehicle’s rear end as well before, and we can clearly see how the bumper has been designed without exhausts, and we can also see the charging port is placed right below the left tail light.

Folgore badges (which will designate all future Maserati EVs, not just the GranTurismo) are present on the front fenders above the three holes, but not anywhere on the rear fascia. Overall, the car looks like an evolution of the model it replaces and this electric version will be enticing not just thanks to its pretty body and details, but also the strong performance it promises to have.

Gallery: 2023 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

19 Photos

Maserati says it will sprint to sixty in 2.6 seconds and exceed 200 mph flat out. That acceleration figure doesn’t seem all that impressive given the rumors that say the GT Folgore has three electric motors, all-wheel drive and up to 1,200 horsepower - that’s as much power as a Tesla Model S Plaid, but over half-a-second slower.

The only thing Maserati didn’t show in the video was the dashboard, which it deliberately blurred out. And even though it basically showed the entire vehicle, it still says the official premiere will take place sometime in 2023. But we suspect this video isn’t the last time we will get to see it before it is fully revealed along with specs.