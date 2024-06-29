The first two all-electric Maserati models—the GranTurismo Folgore 4-seat coupe and the GranCabrio Folgore convertible—were officially listed on the EPA's website, revealing their range and energy consumption numbers.

The results bring some mixed feelings, as the 300-mile mark has been beyond reach despite a hefty $200,000 price tag in the U.S.

Get Fully Charged Maserati Introduced three EVs Maserati—Stellantis's Italian luxury brand—has already introduced three all-electric models, identified by the "Folgore" name. They are: GranTurismo Folgore, GranCabrio Folgore and Grecale Folgore (an SUV). In the following years, the company will launch three more: the MC20 Folgore (2025), a brand-new large E-UV (2027) and the next generation of Quattroporte EV (2028).

The 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore has an EPA Combined range of 242 miles, compared to 280 miles or 450 km under the European WLTP test cycle.

The 2024 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore has a slightly higher energy consumption, translating into a lower range of 233 miles. On the other hand, in many cases, it might be enough for a Sunday ride.

Let's recall that the two siblings are equipped with a 92.5-kilowatt-hour battery (total capacity). The battery system itself is 800-volt class.

The 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore's energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 87 MPGe, or about 387 watt-hours per mile or 2.6 miles/kWh. The convertible gets 82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh.

2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore 20/21-in

2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore 20/21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 242 miles (389 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

2024 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore 20/21-in

2024 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore 20/21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 233 miles (375 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh

84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi or 2.4 miles/kWh

The energy consumption numbers are definitely not the greatest—even when compared with other high-performance EVs, like the Tesla Model S Plaid, which is rated at 107 MPGe (96 MPGe with optional 21-inch wheels).

We guess there might be room for improvement in the powertrain area. The two Maserati models are currently equipped with three 300-kilowatt permanent magnet synchronous motors (one in the front and two in the rear e-axle) for all-wheel drive.

Maserati Granturismo Folgore Maserati GranCabrio Folgore

The 800-volt electric powertrain system comes from Marelli, which underlines 9.2-kW power density and 1,350 Nm of peak total torque. The installed peak power output of the powertrain is 1,200 HP or some 900 kilowatts; however, the battery's maximum discharge power seems to limit it to 560 kW.

Marelli's electric motor (one of three) for the first full-electric Maserati car: the GranTurismo Folgore

According to the manufacturer, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore's 0-60 mph acceleration takes just about 2.6 seconds. The convertible is a bit slower at 2.7 seconds and has a lower top speed of 180 mph compared to 202 mph in the GranTurismo.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore 20/21-in AWD 92.5 242 mi 2.6 202 2024 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore 20/21-in AWD 92.5 233 mi 2.7 180

Another thing is that the electric Maseratis are relatively heavy at 4,982 lbs or 5,158 lbs for the convertible. For reference, the Tesla Model S starts at 4,560 lbs, while the Plaid's weight is 4,776 lbs.

Pricing

The 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore starts at an MSRP of $192,000, while the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore costs $13,000 more—$205,000. That's before options and without a $1,995 destination charge.

The model is imported from Italy, so it does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit and exceeds the incentive's $55,000 price cap.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore 20/21-in $192,000 +$1,995 N/A $193,995 2024 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore 20/21-in $205,000 +$1,995 N/A $206,995