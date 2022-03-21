Maserati is readying its first two full electric vehicles, which are actually the battery-powered versions of two new models: the GranTurismo and the Grecale. The latter is set to be unveiled tomorrow, although not the fully electric version that our spies snapped alongside the GranTurismo EV.

We also know that both will be called Folgore (the Italian word for lightning) and both electric versions are expected to debut next year. The Grecale Folgore is arguably the more important of the two, since it will be the much higher volume model - it is a crossover that’s smaller and cheaper than the current Levante, so it should be right what the market is looking for right now.

Underpinning the Grecale is a modified version of the Alfa Romeo Giorgio platform (the one used in the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV). That platform was not actually made with electrification in mind, which is why rumor has it that it won’t be used in another vehicle after the Grecale, which itself needed a heavily re-engineered version of the platform to accommodate electrified and fully-electric powertrains.

Gallery: 2023 Maserati Grecale Folgore

16 Photos

No word on the Grecale Folgore’s specs, but it has been rumored that it could have an 800-volt architecture that would allow it to charge very quickly. Currently, only the Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 run on 800 volts, and even by next year, there won’t bee too many, so the electric Grecale will be among the few vehicles to have this.

We also don’t know what capacity battery pack it will have, what its chemistry is, what kind of range or what kind of performance to expect from it. Upon confirming the GranTurismo Folgore’s name, Maserati also announced that it would have ‘way over 1,200 horsepower,' that it would sprint to 100 km/h in 2,xx seconds and that its top speed would be over 300 km/h.

Maybe the Grecale Foglore will also be a very powerful EV, although even half the electric GranTurismo's output would make it one of the quickest electric crossovers in its size category. Maserati could shed more technical details tomorrow during the ICE model's reveal, so we may know more then.