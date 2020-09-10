Maserati just revealed the very enticing MC20, which will be available with a 621 horsepower V6 engine driving the rear wheels. However, it will also be made available with a fully electric powertrain within the next few years; this seems to be a trend for Maserati, as the manufacturer announced it had entered a new era in which it would embrace electrification.

During the reveal venue for the MC20, Maserati also teased and confirmed the name of its new SUV, a smaller model that would slot beneath the Levane in the range. Said model will be revealed next year and, at first, it will be motivated only by internal combustion powertrains.

Gallery: Maserati Grecale, la prima foto teaser

4 Photos

It will be built atop the Giorgio platform that underpins the fun-to-drive Alfa Romeo Giulia and the Stelvio SUV (they will all be built in the same factory), so it will most likely share engines with these two models. This is great news, because these are some of the most enjoyable driver’s cars available for reasonable money and if the Grecale is similarly good, it would mark a turning point for the Maserati brand.

Currently, the only SUV in the Maserati range, the Levante, is rated as quite lackluster by most reviewers (even though it has versions with almost 600 horsepower) and it’s not selling very well. But the Grecale could step in to change all that and become a genuinely successful Maserati-badged SUV.

What’s most intriguing about the Grecale is that just like the MC20, some time after its launch, it will be available with a pure-electric powertrain. This is expected to happen one year after it debuts, so sometime in 2022 and with it, Maserati would have its own rival for the next-gen Porsche Macan, Audi e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC.

2021 is the year when Maserati will also introduce the all-new GranTurismo and GranCabrio models and in-keeping with its new commitment to electrification, both will get pure EV variants too; these will debut one year later, in 2022.