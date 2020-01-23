Maserati (part of the FCA) just released a video teaser about the development of its first, 100% electric powertrain, for the upcoming all-electric models.

The iconic Italian brand recently started the testing phase of those new, in-house-developed drive units in "some experimental vehicles."

One of the key areas of interest is the sound of the Maserati's electric drive units, which have to be "a distinctive signature sound."

"Some experimental vehicles have now been built equipped with the new innovative powertrain, 100% electric with 100% Maserati technology, developed at the new Innovation Lab in Modena. During this experimental phase, the sound that will characterise the electric engine will also be developed. The next full electric models will have a distinctive signature sound, already a unique attribute of all Maserati cars equipped with traditional combustion engines. Customers will therefore benefit from 100% electric propulsion vehicles that will combine driving pleasure, comfort and performance with a unique and unmistakable sound. Thanks to the tests conducted in various conditions of use on both road and track, important data will be acquired for the development and definition of the new electric powertrains, which will be used for future models in the Maserati range."

It's already officially confirmed that the first two all-electric models will be:

the new Maserati GranTurismo

the new Maserati GranCabrio

Production of those two (alongside conventional versions, we guess) is scheduled for the Turin production hub in Italy.