Maserati last year revealed a vehicle that currently has no direct rival – the new GranTurismo in Folgore full BEV guise, basically an all-electric version of its brand new continent-crossing coupe. The GranTurismo Folgore is the most powerful model in the lineup, it has three motors and all-wheel drive, and it can apparently hold its own around a track.

Autocar editor Matt Prior got the chance to drive the GT Folgore as part of an official Maserati event, and his first impression is quite positive, even though he drove the car on quite a wet track and couldn’t really put all the power down. The vehicle he drove was a prototype, so it’s not quite finished, as the vehicle is officially expected to enter production in around four months’ time and Maserati is putting the finishing touches.

The GT Folgore has three motors in total, one for each wheel and another driving both front wheels, which together produce 751 horsepower (761 PS) and a peak torque rating 995 pound-feet (1,350 Nm). These numbers are enough for zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 198 mph (320 km/h).

Interestingly, the three motor setup could produce a lot more power – up to 1,207 horses - but it’s being held back by the battery. It’s a 92.5 kWh pack (with a usable capacity of 83 kWh) that supports up to 800 volts; it allows the vehicle to charge at a peak rate of 270 kW, but it can’t provide enough juice to get the most out of the motors, so we assume Maserati is planning an upgrade in the not too distant future.

Overall, according to this prototype track review, the vehicle holds a lot of promise, and it doesn’t really have rivals. As reviewer Matt Prior points out in the video, its closest rival is the Porsche Taycan, and they aren’t exactly similar, given that the Maserati is a two-door that should have a slightly more long-legged character compared to the Porsche – comparing these two EVs should yield interesting results.