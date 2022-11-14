The next-gen Maserati Quattroporte, expected to launch in 2024, will be all-electric. According to a recent report by UK outlet AutoCar, the Quattroporte EV will be based on the same platform as the upcoming Granturismo. Given the Granturismo will be available in both EV and ICE guise, it's probable a traditionally-powered version of the new Quattroporte will also be sold.

The electric Quattroporte should adopt the Folgore nameplate used by the EV versions of the Granturismo and Grecale. For those of you curious, Folgore means lightning in Italian.

In terms of battery size, it's possible the Quattroporte EV will use the same 105 kWh unit as the Grecale Folgore. The Granturismo's 92.5 kWh pack is also an option and perhaps more likely given both cars will share a chassis. Expect AWD, and upwards of 500 hp as standard. A significantly more powerful performance-oriented variant could also launch to rival the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

In terms of range figures, we expect the Quattroporte EV will fit somewhere in between the Grecale Folgore (300+ miles per charge) and Granturismo Folgore (279 miles).

As for pricing, the current ICE Quattroporte starts at $97,995 in the US. However, expect this new electric model to be considerably more expensive. The Quattroporte will soon be Maserati's only sedan as the Ghibli is being discontinued, hence the Italian marque seemingly wants to make it more exclusive. A starting price in the region of $150,000 is possible, although that's just speculative.

On top of the Folgore variants of the Quattroporte, Granturismo, and Grecale, Maserati is also planning a fully electric version of its flagship MC20 supercar. The MC20 Folgore will reportedly have three motors and, like the combustion version, will be available as either a coupe or convertible.