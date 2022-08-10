According to an official press release from Porsche, the Taycan electric car has redeemed itself at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. As you may remember, the Taycan Turbo set a record on the famous track back in 2019. Lars Kern was behind that wheel when the pre-production Porsche EV lapped the Green Hell in just 7 minutes and 42 seconds.

The Tesla Model S Plaid has been one of the Porsche Taycan's primary rivals when it comes to electric car acceleration and setting records. In 2021, the Model S Plaid tore around the 'Ring in 7 minutes and 35 seconds. Fast-forward to the present, and a Taycan Turbo S has pulled it off more quickly.

Lars Kern was once again behind the wheel of the Taycan. However, this time, he drove a production version. According to Porsche, the Turbo S is equipped with with a new performance kit and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), as well as the required racing seats and roll sage. It's important to note that the Taycan was essentially a fully stock car, which even weighed the same as the EV that's sold to consumers.

The performance kit features 21-inch wheels and Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. Porsche also shared that its Porsche 4D Chassis Control sees improvements from a software update. The kit is currently available for customers in Germany via Porsche Tequipment. It's only available for the 2023 Taycan Turbo S, and it will set you back €13,377

Kern managed to pull off an impressive lap time of 7 minutes and 33 seconds, nearly two seconds quicker than the Model S Plaid's record. The lap covered 12.9 miles.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Tesla Model S Plaid may be some of the quickest cars ever built, and they've both proven their worth at the 'Ring. However, the quickest EV to ever lap the track is actually the Nio EP9, which pulled it off in a crazy 6 minutes and 45 seconds back in 2017. However, the EP9 was a limited-run model rather than a series production EV.