Maserati is accelerating towards an all-electric future more quickly than most brands of its caliber. The Italian luxury sports car manufacturer has already unveiled two all-electric models—the Grecale Folgore and GranTurismo Folgore—and a third one will soon follow.

We're talking about the GranCabrio Folgore, the drop-top version of the GranTurismo Folgore. Maserati has announced that GranCabrio prototypes are now taking to the streets of Modena, Italy for the initial stages of development testing.

Ahead of the launch of the new GranCabrio, expected next year, the prototype models are undergoing intensive testing on the road, on the track and in various usage conditions. These trials are aimed at gathering essential data for optimal final tuning. The all-new GranCabrio is showcased in the first official photos wearing a fully camouflaged body that looks pretty much like the final production version.

As you would expect, the GranCabrio looks identical to the GranTurismo with the exception of the roof, which is a fabric soft top with (presumably) an automatic folding mechanism. In all the photos, the vehicle is only shown with the roof up, probably because Maserati wants to keep the interior design secret for a while longer—it didn't show interior photos of the GranTurismo either.

Gallery: 2024 Maserati GranCabrio first official photos

Now, those of you with a keen eye for detail will notice that the GranCabrio prototype shown in the official photos features double tailpipes on each sides. Yes, this is the V6-powered version, but the GranCabrio Folgore EV will look almost identical, with only minor details to set it apart it from its ICE siblings, such as aero-optimized alloy wheels, slightly different bumpers and copper badges and lettering.

The performance will set it apart even more from the gasoline-powered GranCabrio models, as the Folgore version is expected to share the tri-motor electric powertrain with the GranTurismo Folgore.

In the coupe, the three electric motors (two at the rear, one at the front) deliver 300 kW (402 hp) each for a total installed power of 1,206 horsepower and max torque of 1,350 Newton-meters (995 pound-feet). Maserati says the battery pack with a nominal capacity of 92.5 kWh (83 kWh usable) can continuously transmit around 560 kilowatts (751 horsepower) to all four wheels.

The GranTurismo Folgore does 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.7 seconds, 0-124 mph (200 km/h) in 8.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 198 mph (320 kph). The GranCabrio Folgore should deliver slightly slower acceleration and lower top speed given that convertibles are usually heavier and less aerodynamically efficient than their hardtop counterparts.

With the Folgore electric range, Maserati aims to set the benchmark in every market segment and move to a fully electric lineup by 2030.