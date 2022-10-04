Maserati has shown us most of its new GranTurismo Folgore, the automaker’s first electric vehicle, with the exception of the vehicle’s dashboard, which is hidden during all public appearances. The automaker still has an entirely different body style that it has yet to show, though, the drop-top GranCabrio, which will reportedly go on sale next year, not long after the hardtop.

The 2023 Maserati GranCabrio will revive the name that had been retired in 2019, and just like the previous incarnation of the model, it too will be the soft top convertible version of the GranTurismo coupe (pictured). Maserati offers its new two-door with a choice of ICE or electric powertrains, with the latter featuring a tri-motor design that has one motor driving the front axle and one motor for each rear wheel.

Gallery: Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

6 Photos

The most power it can put down, according to Maserati, is 745 horsepower, which is good to send the vehicle to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.7 seconds, and on to a top speed of 320 km/h (198 mph). These are the numbers for the hardtop model, and since cabriolets are usually heavier and not as aerodynamically efficient, the GranCabrio Folgore will be marginally slower to sprint and not as fast at the top end.

The GranCabrio EV will definitely be a unique proposition, being a two-door, four-seater convertible. It is also expected to be more expensive than the hardtop model, which in electric guise is expected to cost around $200,000, so the convertible will be around $20,000 more expensive; the base GranTurismo with the weaker V6 engine is expected to start at around $150,000, but pricing has not been confirmed.

Autocar spoke to Maserati’s head of global products, Massimo Capaldi, who announced that the electric GranCabrio would be “something special,” hinting that there will not be another vehicle on the market offering the same combination of elements. Once Maserati launches the two GranTurismo and GranCabrio EVs next year, it will then launch an electric version of the Grecale, and after that electric versions o the Quattroporte, Levante and MC20 by 2025.