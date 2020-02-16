Maserati (part of the FCA) released more details about its plans for the development and production of the new electrified range.

As we already know, the Italian brand is working on 100% electric powertrain, but part of the equation will be hybrids too.

First of all, Maserati promises that the electrification program (started this year) will not change the character of the brand, which still wants to develop, engineer and build all of its cars in Italy.

Maserati announced the two first all-electric models, which will be preceded by the new Maserati Ghibli available as a hybrid:

the new Maserati GranTurismo (BEV in 2021)



the new Maserati GranCabrio (BEV in 2021)



Both to be produced at the Mirafiori production hub in Turin, Italy.

"Production of the new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio, the Brand's first cars to adopt 100% electric solutions, will commence in 2021. Maserati has decided to build the GranTurismo and GranCabrio at the Mirafiori production hub, with an investment of 800 million Euros. The latest generation of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, two iconic cars for the Trident Brand, have totalled more than 40,000 units sold from 2007 to 2019. During 2020, Mirafiori will be strengthening its position as a world hub dedicated to the electrification and mobility of the future, with a large proportion of its capacity allocated to the production of the Brand's new electrified cars."

New super sports car (with EV version)

The big news is the new super sports car (probably will be introduced next month in Geneva as hinted at earlier), which will be produced at the Modena plant also in an electric version (we guess all-electric).

"In 2020, the first of the new Modena-built Maserati models will be the super sports car, brimming with technology and evoking the Brand's traditional values. Major modernisation work is in progress on the production line at the Modena plant, partly to accommodate the electric version of the new super sports car. At the same time, work has already started on a paint shop, a completely new addition to the facility."

We assume that this is just the beginning and more BEVs/PHEVs to be announced in the near future.