When Ford announced last spring that EV customers would soon have access to Tesla Superchargers, it kicked off what would become 2023's hottest EV trend. Just about everyone opted into the Supercharger network, with promises of adapters ahead of full-scale integration. A full picture of how it'll work, though, hasn't come into focus. We know Ford EV owners will start getting adapters this spring, and now we know that they won't need to install any new apps.

Ford Model E spokesperson Marty J. Günsberg confirmed in an email to InsideEVs that Ford owners would be able to use their FordPass app and BlueOval Charging Network account to access Tesla Superchargers. That means they won't need to deal with extra accounts or payment systems, a lynchpin of the BlueOval Charging Network. The "network" is really a linked account to access a variety of third-party chargers, including stations owned by Electrify America, ChargePoint, EVgo, Blink, and, soon enough, Tesla. Ford says the functionality will work with V3 and later Tesla Superchargers.

"[The BlueOval Charging Network] provides one seamless stored payment account through the FordPass App, or the in-vehicle’s touchscreen, that eliminates the need for onsite credit card use. Once owners have created a BlueOval Charge Network account, they can then select, activate, and pay for BlueOval Charge Network charging by using the FordPass 'View Chargers' functionality" Günsberg wrote in an email, noting that this will all apply to Supercharger sessions. That means you should be able to locate and activate Tesla Superchargers directly from your Mach-E or F-150 Lightning's in-car infotainment system.

We're not sure if this will be the standard for other automakers using Tesla Superchargers, or a special deal Ford has with the company. After all, most EVs do require you to pay for Electrify America, ChargePoint, and other chargers using separate accounts. In the future, though, we hope that vehicle-to-infrastructure communication will get better. If everyone can automatically start a charging session merely by plugging in, it'll make the whole EV ownership experience better.