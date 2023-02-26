The Smoking Tire's Matt Farah and his wife bought their very own Ford Mustang Mach-E two years ago, which they still refuse to call a Mustang. They've had more than enough time to learn of its ins and outs, and they've taken it on some road trips. The video above recounts how the electric journey has played out thus far.

Matt notes that after driving the Ford Mustang Mach-E back at the beginning of 2021 as a press car, he was impressed. In fact, Farah says he was immediately aware that Ford "seemingly built a better Tesla," at least in the most important ways. Needless to say, he decided to take the plunge and buy one for himself and his wife.

The Farahs have put some 17,000 miles on the fully electric crossover over the course of two years. This meant it was time to share with the world just how good (or bad) the experience has been. For starters, the EV looks just about as good as new, inside and out. There's actually only noticeable wear on one particular spot in the interior. Can you guess where it is?

At any rate, in order to make things interesting, Matt and The Smoking Tire cohost Zack Klapman hit the road in the (not really a Mustang) Mach-E to talk about the pros and cons of the EV, demonstrate the public DC Fast Charging network, and check out some "awesome" stand-up comedy.

The two set out on an eight-hour drive (each way), over an admittedly boring route, to risk the frustrations of road-tripping in an EV and dealing with public charging. Farah says that based on his previous experiences, he could probably get about 290 miles of driving range on a charge (if he drives a speed he will not be driving). He also says that driving at the speed he plans to drive, the real range will be more like 230 miles.

In addition to the Mach-E's range and the public charging situation, Matt dives into just about everything you need to know about the EV, including, but not limited to, the interior technology, the FordPass app, the driving dynamics, the regenerative braking, and Ford service visits. He also addresses the car's advanced driver-assist systems.

We know you'd much rather hear from Matt Farah himself about the Mustang Mach-E, so we'll leave you to watch the video for yourself.

Are you a fan of the Ford Mustang Mach-E? Do you think it's better than a Tesla? If so, in what ways? Is Ford's lack of its own widespread and reliable DC Fast Charging network a reason to skip the Mach-E and buy a Tesla? Leave us your words of wisdom in the comment section below.