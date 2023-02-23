The Ford Mustang Mach-E is one of the best-selling electric cars in the United States. Today, we will check the current offer of the 2023 model year, after multiple price adjustments and turmoil with the federal tax credit.

The prices of the Ford Mustang Mach-E appear to be relatively similar (slightly higher) than two years ago. There were some increases related to the 2022 model year (vs. 2021), and later also for the 2023 model year (announced in August 2022), but most recently prices were reduced a bit as the company increases production volume in Mexico.

It was also confirmed that the Mach-E will be treated as a crossover/SUV, which means eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit for all versions (as long as they do not exceed the $80,000 price cap for the incentive).

Prices

The entry-level version (Select trim, with Standard Range battery, rear-wheel-drive powertrain, and 18-inch wheels) starts at an MSRP of $45,995 (+$1,500 destination charge), which after deducting federal tax credit is effectively $39,995.

Just for reference, the 2021 model year version was offered at $42,895 (+$1,100) and effectively $36,495. As we can see, the difference over a two-year period is not particularly high, considering the overall situation and inflation.

There are nine main versions of the Mach-E, after the Route 1 trim with Extended Range battery and rear-wheel drive powertrain disappeared. Prices vary between $45,995-$69,995 (effectively $39,995-$63,995).

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD 18-inch $45,995 +$1,500 $7,500 $39,995 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD 18-inch $48,995 +$1,500 $7,500 $42,995 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR RWD 19-inch $50,995 +$1,500 $7,500 $44,995 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR AWD 19-inch $53,995 +$1,500 $7,500 $47,995 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD 19-inch $57,995 +$1,500 $7,500 $51,995 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD 19-inch $60,995 +$1,500 $7,500 $54,995 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER AWD 18-inch $57,995 +$1,500 $7,500 $51,995 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD 20-inch $63,995 +$1,500 $7,500 $57,995 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD 20-inch $69,995 +$1,500 $7,500 $63,995

Basic specs

In terms of specs, there are no big changes compared to the previous model year versions. The main things to consider are:

two battery pack options: SR or ER with usable capacity of respectively 70 or 91 kilowatt-hours (kWh)

two powertrain options: rear-wheel drive (RWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD)

two sporty AWD versions: GT and GT Performance with a higher power output

The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E's range and energy consumption ratings are not yet listed by the EPA, but according to Ford's website, we should expect the same values as in the case of 2022 model year... with two exceptions.

In the case of the Premium ER trim we noted:

Mach-E Premium ER RWD 19-inch: 310 miles (499 km)

vs. 303 miles (488 km) in 2021 model year

vs. 303 miles (488 km) in 2021 model year Mach-E Premium ER AWD 19-inch: 290 miles (467 km)

vs. 277 miles (446 km) in 2021 model year

We will wait and see whether there really is some increase once the results appear on the EPA's website.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh)

(net)

EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD 18-inch RWD 70* 247 mi*

(397 km) 5.8 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD 18-inch AWD 70* 224 mi*

(360 km) 5.2 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR RWD 19-inch RWD 70* 247 mi*

(397 km) 5.8 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR AWD 19-inch AWD 70* 224 mi*

(360 km) 5.2 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD 19-inch RWD 91* 310 mi*

(499 km) 6.1 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD 19-inch AWD 91* 290 mi*

(467 km) 4.8 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER AWD 18-inch AWD 91* 312 mi*

(502 km) 4.8 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD 20-inch AWD 91* 270 mi*

(434 km) 3.8 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD 20-inch AWD 91* 260 mi*

(418 km) 3.5

* usable battery capacity, expected EPA combined range