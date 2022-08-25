Ford has announced the reopening of US order banks for the 2023 Mustang Mach-E on Tuesday, August 30, which is great news.

What's not so great is that Ford has operated significant price increases across the range, motivating them with "significant material cost increases, continued strain on key supply chains, and rapidly evolving market conditions."

The starting MSRP for the base Ford Mustang Mach-E Select RWD Standard range is now $46,895, accounting for an increase of $3,000. The Premium RWD Standard Range model sees an even higher price hike of $6,200, starting at $54,975.

The Mach-E GT starts at $61,995, making it $7,900 more expensive than before, while the California Route 1 eAWD Extended Range model starts at $63,575 (+$8,100). Based on customer demand, the California Route 1 is no longer available with RWD; the 2022 Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 RWD model used to start at $52,450.

The Extended Range Battery is an $8,600 option on compatible models, with the GT Performance Package adding $6,000 to the Mustang Mach-E GT's starting MSRP. The Nite Pony Appearance Package is an $800 option available on Premium models with Extended Range Battery and GT Performance Edition. It's worth noting that Ford has also increased the destination and handling fee from $1,100 to $1,300, so you should add $1,300 to the MSRP for the final pricing (before options).

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E in Vapor Blue Metallic

The adjusted MSRPs will go into effect for new orders placed starting Tuesday. Ford notes that customers who have existing, unscheduled 2022MY orders will receive a private offer to convert to a 2023MY.

Price increases aside, Ford says the 2023 Mustang Mach-E brings updated features, such as the Ford Co-Pilot360 Driver Assist Technology that is now standard across the lineup. On Select models, Ford BlueCruise hands-free driving and 360-degree camera are available for a complimentary 90-day trial period, giving customers time to decide whether they want to enable the features for a longer duration.

Another significant update regards the EPA-estimated range of Premium eAWD models built with the Extended Range battery. Starting in the fall, they will gain 13 miles of range for a total of 290 miles (466 kilometers).

"Adding Ford Co-Pilot360 Driver Assist Technology to the entire Mustang Mach-E line up gives more customers access to services like BlueCruise hands-free driving and future ADAS services through Ford Power-Up software updates. We're sharing these changes ahead of re-opening order banks on Tuesday so customers can understand the feature and pricing adjustments around ordering a Mustang Mach-E." Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Model e

Ford has also introduced two new colors from the eight available on the Ford Mustang Mach-E—Carbonized Gray Metallic (see opening photo) and Vapor Blue Metallic—and has made the panoramic fixed-glass roof standard on GT and GT Performance Edition, replacing the Black Painted Roof.