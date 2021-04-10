EV Dave usually makes videos about his Tesla Model Y, but this time he got his hands on a Ford Mustang Mach-E and decided to test out its Co-Pilot 360 advanced driver assist system (ADAS) on a nearby back road. It was a short five-mile drive on a two-lane highway going about 50 mph.

In case you aren't familiar with Co-Pilot 360, it comes in different versions. The base Co-Pilot 360 2.0 system consists of automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane keep assist, automatic high beams, automatic reverse braking, rear parking sensors, and post-collision braking.

The Mustang Mach-E comes standard with the more advanced Co-Pilot 360 Assist 2.0 system which includes what the base system has plus adaptive cruise control, lane centering, speed sign recognition, evasive steering assist, and intersection assist.

The system isn't made to compete with Tesla's Autopilot (yet), and you can see for yourself in the video. The drive Dave did was on a mostly straight road with very little traffic. The Co-Pilot 360 system basically disengaged on every curve or on slight inclines that blocked the road up ahead. The disengagements weren't very surprising, many (not all) non-Tesla systems would've done the same because they aren't as advanced yet.

Later this year, Ford will release Active Drive Assist on the Mach-E and other models. This system features hands-free driving and should be able to handle the easy curves the current system couldn't in the video. The hardware is already available to purchase in the Active Drive Assist Prep Kit, and Ford will update the Mach-E with the appropriate software later this year for a price.

EV Dave hopes the next system will anticipate curves ahead and slow down accordingly. Once Ford updates the Mach-E with the new software, EV Dave will test it out again.