If you're in the market for a new electric car or SUV, you have plenty of options to choose from, and the list is growing more rapidly of late. While the Tesla Model Y is not really new – it came to market just over a year ago – it's the primary rival for these other electric cars and SUVs, aside from the Tesla Model 3, of course.

The Tesla Model Y carries a starting price of $50,490. It comes standard with all-wheel drive and 326 miles of EPA-rated range. The Ford Mustang Mach-E starts at $42,895 for a rear-wheel-drive model with 230 miles of range. The Volkswagen ID.4 has an MSRP of $39,995 with RWD and 250 miles of range. Finally, the Polestar 2 is the most expensive option here, at $59,900 with standard all-wheel drive and 233 miles of EPA-rated range.

TFLtalk hosts Roman and Tommy sit down and duke it out over which of these electric options is the best. Of course, each car or SUV may be the top choice for one person while ranking lower on someone else's list. However, we like to watch Roman and Tommy discuss, since they seem to have very different ideas about what makes a car the best, not to mention their age difference. For those unaware, these guys are father and son, which also makes their debates interesting.

Get out the popcorn, kick back, and listen to Roman and Tommy debate about these electric cars and SUVs. It's a bit of a long video, but you don't really need to watch it. You can just listen, as it's really like more of a podcast.

