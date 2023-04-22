Tesla, the world's largest electric car manufacturer, officially confirmed that its potential annual output increased to more than 2 million electric vehicles annually (up 100,000 compared to the previous quarter).

During the first quarter of 2023, the company produced a record number of 440,808 electric cars (up 44 percent year-over-year) and sold a record number of 422,875 electric cars (up 36 percent year-over-year). It's expected that in 2023, Tesla will deliver around 1.8 million vehicles. Tesla's cumulative production exceeded 4 million units in March 2023.

In this post, we will walk through Tesla's EV manufacturing plants to see what's new at each of the sites and what the progress is related to the Tesla Semi Class 8 all-electric truck and the Tesla Cybertruck pickup.

Tesla Factory in Fremont, California - up to 650,000/year

Tesla's Fremont factory has the potential to produce up to 550,000 Model 3/Model Y a year, and up to 100,000 refreshed Model S/Model X.

According to Tesla, each of its EV factories produced a record number of vehicles in 2022, so also Fremont is running at its peak.

In April 2023, there was a report that the company is building a new battery pack assembly line at the site. We don't know the details yet.

Tesla Factory in Fremont, California Tesla Fremont Factory: Model S & X general assembly

Tesla Giga Nevada (Gigafactory 1) in Nevada

Tesla's first gigafactory is a lithium-ion battery cell plant, which makes 2170-type cylindrical battery cells in partnership with Panasonic, as well as other products (drive units, power electronics, energy storage systems, and parts).

In early 2023, Tesla officially announced a $3.6 billion investment at the site to produce also the all-new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells (100 GWh per year with a potential for more) and Tesla Semi electric trucks (potentially roughly 50,000 Tesla Semi per year).

The Tesla Semi's status is currently "Pilot production," described also as limited production by Tesla's CEO Elon Musk. The previous status was "Early production" in the Q3 2022 financial report and "In development" in the Q2 2022 financial report.

So far, the company probably delivered a two-digit number of Tesla Semi.

Tesla Giga Nevada (Tesla Gigafactory 1) Tesla Giga Nevada: Expansion Plans (Tesla Q4 2022 report)

Tesla Giga Shanghai (Gigafactory 3) in China - over 750,000/year

The Tesla Giga Shanghai plant has the potential to produce over 750,000 Model 3/Model Y per year (no change here). The plant remains the company's export hub.

"Since our Shanghai factory has been successfully running near full capacity for several months, we do not expect meaningful increase of weekly production run rate. We launched sales in Thailand, a new market supplied out of Shanghai. Thus far, the reception has been very positive. Giga Shanghai remains our main export hub."

Tesla Giga Shanghai (Tesla Gigafactory 3) Tesla Giga Shanghai: Body Shop (Tesla Q4 2022 report)

Tesla Giga Berlin (Gigafactory 4) in Germany - over 350,000/year

Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany produces the Tesla Model Y (powered by 2170-type cylindrical battery cells) since March 2022.

In March, the company announced that the production rate reached 5,000 Tesla Model Y units per week. The capacity is now estimated at over 350,000 annually (compared to 250,000 previously). This is why the total capacity of all vehicles is now above 2 million units per year.

At some point in the future, the company intends to start production of a new version powered by 4680-type cylindrical battery cells.

Tesla Giga Berlin (Tesla Gigafactory 4) Tesla Giga Berlin: Tesla Model Y paint shop (Tesla Q4 2022 report)

Tesla Giga Texas (Gigafactory 5) in the US - over 250,000/year

Tesla Giga Texas in Austin started production of the Tesla Model Y in April 2022. This version of the Model Y is equipped with 4680-type cylindrical cells and a structural battery pack.

However, because the supply of 4680-type cells is limited, the plant later started production of the "legacy" version with 2170-type batteries and non-structural batteries.

According to the company, the plant recently produced 4,000 Model Y (all versions) in a single week.

In December 2022, the supply of 4680-type cylindrical battery cells increased to 1 million units per week, which is enough for more than 1,000 electric cars (a third of the plant's production). Tesla noted this month that the production rate of the 4680-type battery cells continued to improve sequentially in Q1 2023, without providing details.

It's important to note that the 4680-type cylindrical battery cells are produced now also locally at Giga Texas (on top of Tesla's Kato Road pilot facility in Fremont, California).

Tesla Giga Texas (Tesla Gigafactory 5) Tesla Giga Texas: 4680 cell production (Tesla Q1 2023 report)

The Tesla Cybertruck to enter production in Texas in mid-2023. Its current status is "Tooling", as the company is producing Alpha versions for test purposes. According to the latest update, the production line for series production is under construction.

"Equipment installation for Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas continued in Q1 and remains on track."

Volume production is expected no earlier than 2024.

Tesla Giga Texas: Tooling for Cybertruck production line (Tesla Q1 2023 report) Tesla Giga Texas: Cybertruck pilot lane (Tesla Q1 2023 report)

Tesla Giga Mexico (Gigafactory 6) in Mexico

In March 2023, Tesla announced that its sixth gigafactory plant will be built in Santa Catarina municipality near Monterrey (Nuevo Leon), Mexico.

The plant will be used for next-generation electric vehicles - potentially a mass market, affordable electric car, with annual production counted in the millions per year.

Production sites (vehicles/battery systems)

Tesla's total installed manufacturing capacity is more than 2,000,000 per year (up to 650,000 at the Tesla Factory, over 750,000 at the Giga Shanghai, over 350,000 at Giga Berlin, and over 250,000 Giga Texas).