Tesla has just achieved another major manufacturing milestone in Germany, where the Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin produced 5,000 electric cars in a single week for the very first time.

The company noted also that the level of 5,000 units per week was reached one year after delivering the first Made-in-Germany (MIG) Tesla Model Y cars to customers in Europe (in March 2022).

That's quite a fast ramp-up, although initially, things were not progressing as quickly, and the plant construction took more time than initially anticipated (two years), in big part due to waiting for permits.

Below we can see a time-lapse video presenting the production of the jubilee Tesla Model Y (the 5,000th unit in seven days):

Assuming about 50 weeks in a year, the current production rate should be enough to produce more than 250,000 Tesla electric cars in Germany.

The previous level of 4,000 units per week was reported in late February, which means a 25 percent increase in just under one month.

Tesla Giga Berlin milestones:

That's not the end of progress, as Tesla is expected to further increase production, potentially to one million units per year, which would be around the current output of the Tesla Giga Shanghai factory in China.

However, in parallel to increasing the production of electric cars in Europe, Tesla has to pay attention to the balance between supply and demand.

Currently, the estimated wait time for a new Model Y is relatively short. Time will tell whether the increase in production will require some additional price reductions (to attract more orders) or not.

Anyway, the Tesla Model Y is one of the best-selling cars of any kind in Europe and there is a chance that it will become the #1 overall at some point in the future.