The Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany produces more electric cars than ever, since it added the third shift in January.

The company shared today a photo with employees celebrating another milestone - 4,000 Tesla Model Y cars produced in one week.

"4k Model Y built at Giga Berlin this week"

That's quite a substantial number and equivalent to roughly 200,000 units per year (assuming about 50 weeks).

The 4,000 units per week is also a thousand more than over two months ago, which means that the plant is ramping-up production quite quickly.

The level of 5,000 units per week (250,000 per year) might be just around the corner - potentially in Spring.

Tesla Giga Berlin milestones:

Previously, because of the low initial production rate, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said that the new plants (in Germany and in Texas) are "gigantic money furnaces."

Now, both are doing much better, as Giga Texas reached a production rate of 3,000 units per week in December. It might be relatively close to 4,000 today, assuming that the progress is similar to Germany.

Time will tell whether the Tesla Giga Berlin will exceed 5,000 units per week or even reach 10,000 per week (roughly 500,000 per year), which is the planned maximum capacity for the site according to Reuters.

Let's recall that Tesla cars from Germany are equipped with 2170-type cylindrical battery cells (imported from LG Energy Solution's plant in Shanghai, at least as far as we know). It's not clear when the company might decide to switch to the new 4680-type cylindrical cells, as there was news that the project to localize production was put on hold.