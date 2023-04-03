Tesla increased its electric vehicle production and deliveries during the first quarter of 2023 to new all-time record levels.

In this post, we will take a look at the numbers and charts to visualize the progress and to better understand what is happening and what to expect in the near future.

Results Q1 2023

In Q1, Tesla increased its overall global electric car production by around 44 percent year-over-year to 440,808, which is a new quarterly record, although only slightly higher than 439,701 in Q4 2022.

The lion's share falls on the Model 3/Model Y - 421,371 (up 44 percent) and a new record. The Model S/Model X production also improved - by 37 percent to 19,437, but it was slightly lower than in Q4 2022 (20,614).

The total global sales (customer deliveries) amounted to 422,875 (up 36 percent year-over-year). That's also a new quarterly record.

In terms of the two vehicle groups, the Model 3/Model Y duo noted 412,180 deliveries (up by 40 percent year-over-year), while the Model S/Model X duo noted 10,695 deliveries (down 27 percent).

We probably should not be worried too much about the Model S/Model X decrease, because it seems to be related to the global rollout of the refreshed version (which simply increases the number of vehicles in transit):

"We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds, including Model S/X vehicles in transit to EMEA and APAC."

Q1 2023 (YOY change):

Total production: 440,808 (up 44%) Model 3/Y production: 421,371 (up 45%) Model S/X production: 19,437 (up 37%)

Total deliveries: 422,875 (up 36%) Model 3/Y deliveries: 412,180 (up 40%) Model S/X deliveries: 10,695 (down 27%)



None of the numbers include the Tesla Semi electric truck.

Results Q1-Q4 2022

For reference, in 2022, Tesla produced 1,369,611 electric cars (up 47 percent year-over-year) and delivered 1,313,851 (up 40 percent year-over-year).

Charts

Total deliveries

Q1: 422,875 (up 36%)

Deliveries by model

Model 3/Y deliveries

Q1: 412,180 (up 40%)

Q1: 412,180 (up 40%) Model S/X deliveries

Q1: 10,695 (down 27%)

A quick look at the cumulative results: Model S/Model X reached 610,000+, while Model 3/Model Y is above 3.46 million.

Total production

Q1: 440,808 (up 44%)

Production by model

Model 3/Y production

Q1: 421,371 (up 45%)

Q1: 421,371 (up 45%) Model S/X production

Q1: 19,437 (up 37%)

During the past four quarters, Tesla produced and delivered more than 1.4 million electric cars. Cumulatively, more than 4.0 million Tesla cars were produced and delivered.

It's expected that Tesla might produce and sell some 1.8 million vehicles in 2023 (compared to 1.3 million units in 2022).

Tesla's long-term goal is to increase sales by about 50 percent year-over-year.