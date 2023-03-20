Tesla models are getting more and more popular among automotive YouTubers looking to create something special, with projects ranging from simple cosmetic upgrades to more head-scratching endeavors.

We previously wrote about some of the more interesting DIY builds out there, from Grind Hard Plumbing Co’s overland Model 3 to Rich Rebuild’s V8-powered Model S. And they’re both pretty cool, but David Andreyev’s DIY CyberRoadster build might take the cake with its outrageous styling and attention to detail.

The YouTuber started his project about eight months ago and we wrote about his efforts back in October 2022, when the back end of the vehicle was starting to take shape. Now, in his latest video update, David is giving a comprehensive update on the rear of the future two-seater, with a full-width LED light bar and a bumper sourced from a Tesla Model S.

For those of you who didn’t follow his YouTube channel, Cyber Hooligan, Andreyev took a damaged Tesla Model 3 Performance and started transforming it into a sleek two-seater coupe that he’s calling the CyberRoadster. And by the looks of it, he’s onto something at least in terms of design, with the rear end resembling a Lamborghini and the front side looking like the Tesla Roadster and the Cybertruck had a baby, hence the name of the DIY project.

There’s still a heap of work to be done to the car which is set to become one-of-a-kind, but it’s nice to see that there are people out there who are willing to make something bespoke. It harks back to when hot rodders were modifying their cars in garages and driveways, only now there are no exhaust gasses or gasoline involved.

Go ahead and watch the video embedded at the top of this page. It might just be the only Roadster-like EV we'll see in a while, seeing how Tesla has endlessly delayed the second generation of its two-seater.