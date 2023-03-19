Out of Spec Dave (Kyle Conner's dad for those unaware) sets out with Kyle's mom Kathy to head to Mt. Kisco and take delivery of the cheapest new Tesla on the market today. Dave hopes that by becoming the owner of the most mass-market-friendly Tesla, he'll be able to help people decide if it might suit them.

Dave and Kathy are now officially owners of a 2023 Tesla Model 3 base model with no options or add-ons. It comes standard with a single-motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain. Perhaps more importantly, at least to folks in the know, it's equipped with a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Battery pack, which Dave talks about in the video.

According to the EPA, the base Model 3 has 272 miles of estimated driving range. Tesla says it can scoot from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds and has a top speed of 140 mph.

The 2023 Model 3 currently starts at $42,990 before any tax credits or incentives, though the price may not remain the same going forward. It's eligible for the full $7,500 US federal tax credit, but that may also come to an end very soon. Moreover, many people can't benefit from the credit thanks to their individual tax situation.

You can also lease the base Model 3 starting at just $349 per month with $4,500 due at signing. Lessees benefit from the tax credit since Tesla can apply it to the lease, but with the rules potentially changing soon, the lease pricing stands to increase. Either way, if you put a deposit down today to buy or lease a new Model 3, you may be able to take delivery before the end of March 2023.

Dave has owned multiple EVs, including a number of Teslas. In fact, this will be his fourth Model 3, and he admits to being very curious about the base model and its LFP battery. He's going to spend some time learning about how it charges and how efficient it is not only to determine if it makes sense for him over the longer term, but also how it might work for you.

For the full story, you should also watch Out of Spec Dave's previous video, which sets up the story for the video at the top of the page. He sold his 2021 Tesla Model S back to Carmax after owning it for just five months.

After you've had a chance to watch the videos, head down to our popular comment section and start a conversation. Would you buy a new, single-motor rear-wheel-drive "Standard Range" Model 3?