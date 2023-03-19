Two Tesla Model 3 owners were traveling on the same road together when a unique incident with a van left one owner's Tesla badly damaged. The other Model 3 owner was very lucky to miss being a victim as well.

The Model 3 owners, Darius and Hunter, were heading to work, one in a black Tesla and the other in a red model. As they came up over a hill, a white work van was turning in front of them, but suddenly came to a stop in the middle of the road.

Hunter, in the red Model 3 (which looks orange at the beginning of the video), swerved to the left of the van in an attempt to avoid it, though he still ended up clipping it. Thankfully, he was able to regain control before almost colliding with traffic in the oncoming lane.

Meanwhile, Darius, who was driving the black Model 3, swerved to the right of the van, which resulted in a near miss. A nearby park ranger was driving in the area and happened upon the accident. He contacted the police who reportedly arrived and came to the conclusion that the van driver was at fault for the dangerous turn.

Fortunately, neither Model 3 owner ended up with any injuries. Hunter reached out to the van driver's insurance company to get the repairs covered. At the time of the video's publication, he was still waiting for the repair estimate.

Based on the damage, which left one side of the red Model 3 almost completely destroyed, it looks like it may end up being declared a total loss. While we have no way of knowing for sure, we've seen other videos with Teslas that appear to be in much better shape, and many of them ended up being considered totaled by insurance companies.

Be sure to check out the whole video, which has another 19 clips submitted by Tesla owners. The clips range from more crash footage and near misses to hit and runs and various Sentry Mode footage.

Once you've had a chance to watch the video, scroll down and leave us a quick comment with your takeaways.