The Tesla Model S and Lamborghini Huracan are both unique in their own way, and while they're exceedingly different cars, they do have a few things in common: they're eye-catching, they're ridiculously quick, and their front-end designs are arguably at least in somewhat of the same ballpark (perhaps we're reaching).

That said, we were still pretty shocked to see what appears to be a Huracan front end fitted to a second-gen Tesla Model S, but to each their own. And, honestly, it doesn't really look that out of place. Heck, some people we know may actually prefer it.

Over the years, we've learned that many people tend to either love the design of Tesla's vehicles or loathe it. In some cases, it simply comes down to the fact that the person we asked either loves or hates Tesla in general. However, more often than not, people who we've talked to comment about Tesla's lack of a grille. We probably haven't heard this as much about the second-gen Model S, but certainly about the Model 3 and Model Y thanks to their very unique and pronounced front ends.

The first-gen Model S used to have a front end that appeared more traditional. There wasn't a "real" working grille, but it did have a faux grille. For the 2016 model year, Tesla replaced the Model S' fake grille with a sleeker front end. The lack of a grille on the latest Model S may not get people's attention so much since many other fast, sporty, and exotic cars – much like the Huracan – wear similarly sleek, low-slung, and aerodynamic front ends. It obviously comes with the territory.

Images of the Tesla Model S with the Huracan front end were posted on Reddit's r/WeirdWheels and shared by Carscoops. The publication notes that if you look closely, you can see that headlights and bulbs also appear to have been replaced. Have a look for yourself:

Carscoops makes it clear that the front bumper isn't likely an original Huracan part. It fits the Tesla very nicely, and the original Lambo front end wouldn't fit as it does in the images. The publication is almost certain this is custom work, and we agree.

We encourage you to head down to our comment section and place your vote. Do you like the transformed Tesla Model S? Loathe it? Don't really care either way? We'd love to get an idea of what people think of this unique creation.