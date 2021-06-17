The first tri-motor Tesla flies on the Laguna Seca race track.
The Tesla Model S Plaid is now the quickest production electric car on the planet and the most recent track runs at Laguna Seca, California proves that even top exotics struggling to keep up the Plaid speed.
Unplugged Performance recently has shown a video in which the Plaid Tesla overtakes McLaren P1, McLaren Senna and Porsche 991 GT3 RS, and now we can take a look how easy it's to overtake a Lamborghini Huracan in a Model S Plaid.
One thing must be noted - the Tesla car driven by Randy Pobst is a stripped one with some customization. All unnecessary stuff is out, the car has slicks and a wing.
The video is entitled "The ICE Bull Run Is Over." Well, it's hard to disagree and just imagine how much potential there is still untapped .
The second-generation Tesla Roadster will be smaller and lighter - more comparable to a McLaren or Lamborghini than the fairly large Model S. It will be a "hardcore smackdown" as Tesla's Elon Musk once said.
We strongly believe that the progress in battery technology (4680 cells, structural packs, new chemistries) alone will enable to significantly raise the bar later this decade.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs
- 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
- 1/4 Mile 9.23@155 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
