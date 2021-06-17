The Tesla Model S Plaid is now the quickest production electric car on the planet and the most recent track runs at Laguna Seca, California proves that even top exotics are struggling to keep up the Plaid speed.

Unplugged Performance recently has shown a video in which the Plaid Tesla overtakes McLaren P1, McLaren Senna and Porsche 991 GT3 RS, and now we can take a look how easy it's to overtake a Lamborghini Huracan in a Model S Plaid.

One thing must be noted - the Tesla car driven by Randy Pobst is a stripped one with some customization. All unnecessary stuff is out, the car has slicks and a wing.

The video is entitled "The ICE Bull Run Is Over." Well, it's hard to disagree and just imagine how much potential there is still untapped with EVs.

The second-generation Tesla Roadster will be smaller and lighter - more comparable to a McLaren or Lamborghini than the fairly large Model S. It will be a "hardcore smackdown" as Tesla's Elon Musk once said.

We strongly believe that the progress in battery technology (4680 cells, structural packs, new chemistries) alone will enable to significantly raise the bar later this decade.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs