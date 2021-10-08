Tired of Tesla Model S Plaid drag races? If the answer is yes, we completely understand because they tend to be very predictable.

After all, with the notable exception of the much more powerful and much more expensive Rimac Nevera, we can’t remember any other production car that has managed to beat the Model S Plaid in a drag race.

Will a stock Lamborghini Huracan Evo manage to do that? Of course not, the only question here is how badly the Italian supercar will lose.

But first, a quick overview of the two cars’ specs so you can get an idea of the key differences between them. Starting with the Lambo, it’s powered by a 5.2-liter V10 gasoline engine making 630 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) at 6,500 rpm.

All this oomph is directed to all four wheels via a seven-speed DCT, resulting in a zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h (202 mph).

The Model S Plaid, on the other hand, packs a tri-motor electric powertrain making 1,020 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft (1,422 Nm) of torque. All this muscle is instantly channeled to all four wheels without any parasitic loss from a transmission and the need to reach optimal revs, making possible a 2-second sprint to 60 mph.

By now, it should be clear for everyone which car will win in a drag race, but as this video from DragTimes shows, nothing can prepare you for the real deal.

What you also have to know before watching the three drag races is that the Model S Plaid was at 62% state of charge before the first round. As Brooks Weisblat puts it, seeing these races will probably help you understand why Lamborghini has decided to electrify its entire lineup by 2024.