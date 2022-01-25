When Tesla introduced the Tesla Model S Plaid, ane autoamaker nounced that its tri-motor setup offers up to 1,020 HP, which is about 760 kW.
Since then, we saw one unsuccessful attempt to measure and confirm the number - performed by DragTimes in July 2021.
Recently, Uptown Autosport has decided to check out a Plaid, claiming the world's first hub dyno test.
"We heard the claim that Tesla's Model S Plaid has 1020 peak power and we wanted to test if this claim was true. With the help of our Mainline Prohub Dyno we got to the bottom of it."
According to the video, the peak power output registered at the wheel hubs was 1101.2 HP, while the peak torque was 905.4 ft lb (over 1227 Nm).
A second image indicates 1067.3 HP at and 878.6 ft lb (1191 Nm), achieved at 91% battery state-of-charge (SOC).
Unfortunately, the video does not include the comments about the result to explain the numbers, including the difference compared to Tesla's 1,020 HP.
Here is the original Tesla power curve:
The Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid are equipped with three electric motors - one in the front for the front axle, and two in the rear (independent for rear wheels).
All three motors are Permanent Magnet - Synchronous Reluctance Motor - PMSRM, with a carbon-sleeved rotor, described as the first of its kind in a series production vehicle.
We guess that the Munro & Associates' teardown of the Plaid might soon give us more info about the powertrain that allows it to accelerate 0-60 mph in a little bit over 2 seconds (not considering a rollout).
Tesla Model S Plaid specs:
- 19" wheels: up to 396 miles (637 km) of EPA est. range; 637 km (396 miles) WLTP
21" wheels: up to 348 miles (560 km) of EPA est. range; 628 km (390 miles) WLTP; 300 miles (483 km) in IEVs 70 mph test
- battery capacity (see the pack here): N/A (about 99 kWh and roughly 95 kWh usable)
7,920 lithium-ion 1865-type cylindrical cells (Panasonic)
5 modules (1,584 cells each)
22S72P (22 rows in series, each of 72 cells in parallel)
about 450 V system (indicatory value)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed according to Tesla website
Tesla's professional test driver record: 9.234 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.09 mph trap speed
DragTimes' run: 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph
moddified cars:
8.994 seconds at 155 mph trap speed at Maryland International Raceway (November 2021)
9.081 seconds at 154.10 mph trap speed - July 24, 2021 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis
- Nürburgring Nordschleife record of 7 minutes and 35.579 seconds (September 9, 2021)
- top speed:
initially: 163 mph (262 km/h)
in the Plaid Track Mode: 170-175 mph (274-282 km/h)
advertised: 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (initially expected in "fall 2021")
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
Permanent Magnet - Synchronous Reluctance Motors - PMSRM, all with carbon-sleeved rotor
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
