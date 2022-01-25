When Tesla introduced the Tesla Model S Plaid, ane autoamaker nounced that its tri-motor setup offers up to 1,020 HP, which is about 760 kW.

Since then, we saw one unsuccessful attempt to measure and confirm the number - performed by DragTimes in July 2021.



Recently, Uptown Autosport has decided to check out a Plaid, claiming the world's first hub dyno test.

"We heard the claim that Tesla's Model S Plaid has 1020 peak power and we wanted to test if this claim was true. With the help of our Mainline Prohub Dyno we got to the bottom of it."

According to the video, the peak power output registered at the wheel hubs was 1101.2 HP, while the peak torque was 905.4 ft lb (over 1227 Nm).

A second image indicates 1067.3 HP at and 878.6 ft lb (1191 Nm), achieved at 91% battery state-of-charge (SOC).

Unfortunately, the video does not include the comments about the result to explain the numbers, including the difference compared to Tesla's 1,020 HP.

Here is the original Tesla power curve:

Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery Day: Perfect Power Curve

The Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid are equipped with three electric motors - one in the front for the front axle, and two in the rear (independent for rear wheels).

All three motors are Permanent Magnet - Synchronous Reluctance Motor - PMSRM, with a carbon-sleeved rotor, described as the first of its kind in a series production vehicle.

We guess that the Munro & Associates' teardown of the Plaid might soon give us more info about the powertrain that allows it to accelerate 0-60 mph in a little bit over 2 seconds (not considering a rollout).

Tesla Model S Plaid specs: