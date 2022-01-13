The Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest electric car on the market (aside from the exotic Rimac Nevera), but is it quick enough to beat a Suzuki Hayabusa?
DragTimes recently had an opportunity to check out the Plaid against a modified version of the Suzuki Hayabusa, which has a 1,340 cc engine (205 whp). The Tesla has its three electric motors, which should together produce 1,020 hp.
The outcome is quite interesting as the instant torque of the Plaid allows it to start very quickly while launching a motorcycle is much more challenging. Once the Suzuki Hayabusa gains some speed, it accelerates quicker than the Plaid.
In the first race, Tesla won, but in the second race, the Suzuki Hayabusa's rider improved the start and beat Tesla.
Race 1:
- Tesla Model S Plaid: 9.360 seconds at 149.46 mph
- modified Suzuki Hayabusa: 9.439 seconds at 154.46 mph
Race 2:
- Tesla Model S Plaid: 9.392 seconds at 148.97 mph
- modified Suzuki Hayabusa: 9.355 seconds at 155.74 mph
Tesla Model S Plaid (stock)'s best 1/4 mile time ever registered is 9.234 seconds.
The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the most powerful motorcycles on the market. We wonder whether someday it will be offered in an electric version?
Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model S
Tesla Model S Plaid specs:
- 19" wheels: up to 396 miles (637 km) of EPA est. range; 637 km (396 miles) WLTP
21" wheels: up to 348 miles (560 km) of EPA est. range; 628 km (390 miles) WLTP; 300 miles (483 km) in IEVs 70 mph test
- battery capacity (see the pack here): N/A (about 99 kWh and roughly 95 kWh usable)
7,920 lithium-ion 1865-type cylindrical cells (Panasonic)
5 modules (1,584 cells each)
22S72P (22 rows in series, each of 72 cells in parallel)
about 450 V system (indicatory value)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed according to Tesla website
Tesla's professional test driver record: 9.234 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.09 mph trap speed
DragTimes' run: 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph
moddified cars:
8.994 seconds at 155 mph trap speed at Maryland International Raceway (November 2021)
9.081 seconds at 154.10 mph trap speed - July 24, 2021 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis
- Nürburgring Nordschleife record of 7 minutes and 35.579 seconds (September 9, 2021)
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
Permanent Magnet - Synchronous Reluctance Motors - PMSRM, all with carbon-sleeved rotor
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
