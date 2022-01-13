The Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest electric car on the market (aside from the exotic Rimac Nevera), but is it quick enough to beat a Suzuki Hayabusa?

DragTimes recently had an opportunity to check out the Plaid against a modified version of the Suzuki Hayabusa, which has a 1,340 cc engine (205 whp). The Tesla has its three electric motors, which should together produce 1,020 hp.

The outcome is quite interesting as the instant torque of the Plaid allows it to start very quickly while launching a motorcycle is much more challenging. Once the Suzuki Hayabusa gains some speed, it accelerates quicker than the Plaid.

In the first race, Tesla won, but in the second race, the Suzuki Hayabusa's rider improved the start and beat Tesla.

Race 1:

Tesla Model S Plaid: 9.360 seconds at 149.46 mph

at 149.46 mph modified Suzuki Hayabusa: 9.439 seconds at 154.46 mph

Race 2:

Tesla Model S Plaid: 9.392 seconds at 148.97 mph

at 148.97 mph modified Suzuki Hayabusa: 9.355 seconds at 155.74 mph

Tesla Model S Plaid (stock)'s best 1/4 mile time ever registered is 9.234 seconds.

The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the most powerful motorcycles on the market. We wonder whether someday it will be offered in an electric version?

