Volvo Trucks (not related to the Volvo Cars company) has announced full electrification of its lineup in 2020 and next year intends to introduce three new EV models (total six).

The first two Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric for urban transport have been in serial production in Europe since 2019. In North America, the company offers the Volvo VNR Electric since December 2020.

In the second half of 2022, the company will start series production of three additional trucks in Europe:

Volvo FH Electric

Volvo FM Electric

Volvo FMX Electric

"With the sales start of the new electric Volvo FH and Volvo FM models, electrified transport is now possible not only for urban areas but also for regional traffic between cities. In addition, the new electric Volvo FMX model is creating new ways to make construction transport operations both quieter and cleaner."

from left: Volvo FM Electric, Volvo FH Electric and Volvo FMX Electric Volvo Trucks: six EV models

The Volvo FM Electric already noted a quite significant order of 100 units, while in the U.S. the VNR's biggest deal is for 16 units.

The Volvo FH Electric is currently tested in the real world conditions by DHL Freight in Sweden.

New Volvo FH, FM and FMX Electric

Let's take a look at the three new Volvo trucks. They are rated at up to 44,000 kg of gross combination weight, equipped with 180-540 kWh batteries. Range, depending on the version, is up to 300-380 km (186-236 miles).

According to The Elec, battery cells for the new trucks will be supplied by Samsung SDI, which has been Volvo Trucks' battery partner since at least 2019. An interesting thing is that those will be 2170-type cylindrical cells (high-energy density NCA chemistry with over 80% nickel content). A single vehicle might get up to 18,000 battery cells.

Volvo uses 2 or 3 electric motors, all combined with a single automatic 12-speed I-Shift gearbox. The I-Shift is inherited from conventional models, but has modified software, adapted to electric motors. We guess that it's a compromise, but probably acceptable, especially in the first attempt to electrify the largest models.

For charging, there are two options. They include an on-board charger (up to 43 kW three-phase) or DC fast charging at up to 250 kW.

Volvo FH Electric

High-payload model for city to city transport.

Volvo FH Electric specs:

Range: Up to 300 km (4x2 tractor trailer)

Battery capacity: 180–540 kWh, 2-6 batteries

Gross Combination Weight: Up to 44 tonnes

Axle Configurations:

Tractor: 4×2, 6×2, 6x4​

Rigid: 4×2, 6×2, 6×4, 8×2, 8×4

All axles are air suspended

Cab: Low sleeper cab, sleeper cab, Globetrotter cab, Globetrotter XL cab

Driveline: 2–3 electric motors, I-Shift gearbox

Performance: Up to 330–490 kW (450–666 hp) continuous power

Charging time (full charge​):

9.5h with AC (43 kW) three-phase

2.5h with DC (250 kW)

Volvo FM Electric

For local and regional distribution.

Volvo FM Electric specs:

Range: Up to 380 km (236 miles) (6x2 rigid box body)

Battery capacity: 180–540 kWh, 2-6 batteries

Gross Combination Weight: Up to 44 tonnes

Axle Configurations:

Tractor: 4×2, 6×2​, 6x4

Rigid: 4×2, 6×2, 6×4, 8×2, 8×4

All axles are air suspended

Cab: Low day cab, day cab, low sleeper cab, sleeper cab, Globetrotter cab

Driveline: 2–3 electric motors, I-Shift gearbox

Performance: Up to 330–490 kW (450–666 hp) continuous power

Charging time (full charge​):

9.5h with AC (43 kW) three-phase

2.5h with DC (250 kW)

Volvo FMX Electric

For urban construction.

Volvo FMX Electric specs:

Range: Up to 320 km (6x4 rigid tipper)

Battery capacity: 180–540 kWh, 2–6 batteries

Gross Combination Weight: Up to 44 tonnes

Axle Configurations:

Tractor: 4×2, 6×2​, 6x4

Rigid: 4×2, 6×2, 6×4, 8×2, 8×4

All axles are air suspended

Cab: Low day cab, day cab, low sleeper cab, sleeper cab, Globetrotter cab

Driveline: 2–3 electric motors, I-Shift gearbox

Performance: Up to 330–490 kW (450–666 hp) continuous power

Charging time (full charge​):

9.5h with AC (43 kW) three-phase

2.5h with DC (250 kW)

Existing models:

Volvo FE Electric

Electric truck for distribution, refuse collection and other applications in urban conditions.

Volvo FE Electric specs:



Range: Up to 200 km (124 miles)

Battery capacity: 200-265 kWh, 3 to 4 batteries

Gross Combination Weight: Up to 27 tonnes

Axle Configurations:

Rigid: 4×2, 6×2

All axles are air suspended

Cab: Day cab, short sleeper cab, sleeper cab, low entry cab

Driveline: 2 electric motors, combined with single 2-speed gearbox

Performance: Up to 300 kW (408 hp) continuous power

Charging time (full charge​):

11 h with AC (22 kW) three-phase

2 h with DC (150 kW)

Volvo FL Electric

Small electric truck for door-to-door deliveries.

Volvo FL Electric specs:



Range: Up to 300 km (186 miles)

Battery capacity: 200-395 kWh, 3 to 6 batteries

Gross Combination Weight: Up to 16.7 tonnes

Axle Configurations:

Rigid: 4×2

All axles are air suspended

Cab: Day cab, short sleeper cab

Driveline: single electric motor, combined with a 2-speed gearbox

Performance: Up to 135 kW (183 hp) continuous power

Charging time (full charge​):

11 h with AC (22 kW) three-phase

2 h with DC (150 kW)

Volvo VNR Electric

Volvo VNR Electric specs:

range of up to 150 miles (240 km) depending on configuration

depending on configuration Three configuarations:

Straight truck - up to 150 miles, a gross vehicle weight rating of 33,200 lbs

4x2 tractor - up to 120 miles, can carry a GCVW of up to 66,000 lbs

6x2 tractor- up to 120 miles, can carry a GCVW of up to 82,000 lbs

264 kWh battery

battery top speed of 65 mph (105 km/h)

system output of 455 hp with up to 4,051 lb/ft torque

dual-motor drivetrain with two-speed I-Shift automated transmission

fast charging (80%) in 70 minutes using 150 kW DC charger

