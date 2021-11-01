DFDS, Northern Europe's largest shipping and logistics company, has placed an order for 100 Volvo FM Electric trucks, which is a new EV record for Volvo Trucks.

The company was testing one of the Volvo FM Electric prototypes near Gothenburg, Sweden and considering the order, we assume that the tests were quite successful.

"The deal is the largest commercial order to date for Volvo electric trucks, and one of the largest ever for heavy electric trucks worldwide."

Deliveries will start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and continue throughout 2023. According to DFDS, the trucks will be used for both short and long transport in Europe.

According to Volvo Trucks, a few hundred electric trucks above 16 tons have been registered so far this year and about 40% of those were Volvos.

The Volvo FM Electric is one of three new models (FM Electric, FMX Electric and FH Electric) that Volvo Trucks intends to launch in Europe next year. They will join the existing FL Electric and FE Electric, as well as VNR Electric (in North America).

It has a gross combination weight of up to 44 tons and a range of about 300 km (186 miles). The specs indicate that at least some configurations with the 540 kWh battery can go up to 380 km (236 miles).

Volvo FM Electric specs: