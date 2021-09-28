Volvo Trucks reports another noticeable commercial order for its all-new Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric truck in North America, which was launched in December 2020 and entered production in Q2 2021 at the company’s New River Valley manufacturing plant in Dublin, Virginia.

A total of 16 Volvo VNR Electric were ordered by the warehousing and distribution company Performance Team – A Maersk Company, and will be delivered by the end of 2021 across Southern California.

Jason Walker, executive vice president of operations of Performance Team – A Maersk Company said:

“We’re seeing a 30% growth rate in our warehousing and distribution business. Customers are looking for more truck power to meet high volume delivery demands. This new order of Volvo VNR Electric trucks will give us firsthand experience on their performance carrying regional loads and environmental benefits. Our findings will help determine next steps in our fleet modernization and the electric infrastructure necessary for future operations,”.

It's the largest commercial order for Volvo VNR Electric in North America so far. In April, Volvo Trucks received an order for 14 units for Quality Custom Distribution (QCD), a national food service logistics supplier in California. QCD actually received one vehicle in April as part of a separate deal, which means that it will have a total of 15 by the end of 2022.

In June, five Volvo VNR Electric were ordered by Manhattan Beer Distributors, a major New York City-based beer and beverage distributor. The first was delivered in June, along with three fast-charging stations.

Manhattan Beer Distributors’ fleet counts more than 400 delivery trucks, which indicates that there is a huge opportunity for EVs, if the first units perform as expected.

Volvo VNR Electric specs: