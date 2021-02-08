Excuse me sir... we are going to need those stalls for our trucks.
During another charging session at the Circle K Furuset fast-charging station in Norway, Bjorn Nyland again spots a Volvo FE Electric truck. This time, however, a total of three Volvo FE Electric appeared at the same time for a recharge.
It looks a little bit bizarre and hilarious. Those large trucks barely fit in the parking spaces - well, they actually don't and are sticking out. Between them, small electric cars, like the BMW i3, tries to take some juice.
According to the truck drivers, there were days where four of those trucks were connected at the same time, which sounds like a total takeover.
In the future, the dedicated fast charging stalls for large vehicles probably will solve the issue. The trucks will need also higher power chargers than cars, we assume.
According to the previous encounter with a Volvo FE Electric truck (200 or 300 kWh pack), it was charging at about 250 kW (on average for over 12.5-minutes). This time the charging power was significantly lower, around 135 kW (on average). We don't know whether it was because of the cold battery temperature or maybe because of sharing the power between several stalls?
Anyway, a great shot from the land of electric cars.
Volvo FE Electric (initial):
- GVW 27 tonnes
- Fully electrically-powered truck for distribution, refuse collection and other applications in urban conditions
- Energy storage: Lithium-ion batteries, 200-300 kWh.
- Range: up to 200 km (124 miles)
- Driveline: Two electric motors with 370 kW max power (260 kW cont. power) with a Volvo 2-speed transmission. Max torque electric motors 850 Nm. Max torque rear axle 28 kNm.
- Charging: Two different charging systems are available. CCS2: Maximum charge power 150 kW DC. Low Power Charging: Maximum charge power 22 kW AC.
- Charging time: From empty to fully charged batteries (300 kWh): CCS2 150 kW appr. 1.5 hours, Low power charging appr.10 hours.
