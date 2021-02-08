During another charging session at the Circle K Furuset fast-charging station in Norway, Bjorn Nyland again spots a Volvo FE Electric truck. This time, however, a total of three Volvo FE Electric appeared at the same time for a recharge.

It looks a little bit bizarre and hilarious. Those large trucks barely fit in the parking spaces - well, they actually don't and are sticking out. Between them, small electric cars, like the BMW i3, tries to take some juice.

According to the truck drivers, there were days where four of those trucks were connected at the same time, which sounds like a total takeover.

In the future, the dedicated fast charging stalls for large vehicles probably will solve the issue. The trucks will need also higher power chargers than cars, we assume.

According to the previous encounter with a Volvo FE Electric truck (200 or 300 kWh pack), it was charging at about 250 kW (on average for over 12.5-minutes). This time the charging power was significantly lower, around 135 kW (on average). We don't know whether it was because of the cold battery temperature or maybe because of sharing the power between several stalls?

Anyway, a great shot from the land of electric cars.

Volvo FE Electric (initial):

