Here is an interesting and usual finding - an all-electric Volvo FE Electric dumper truck, spotted by Bjorn Nyland at one of the fast-charging stations in Norway.

It's actually one of the production models that Volvo Trucks offers in Europe, announced in 2018, and introduced on the market in late 2019.

The Volvo FE Electric is equipped with a 200 kWh battery (with an option up to 300 kWh) so the range is not very high - up to 200 km (124 miles), highly depending on application.

Bjorn Nyland noticed that the truck has pretty decent charging capabilities, taking almost 53 kWh in 12.5-minutes (it was then at 77% state-of-charge), which is close to a 250 kW rate. The chargers were described as 150 kW, but they are clearly ready to offer higher power (up to 350 kW) the charging base unit redirects all the power to a single stall. Commercial vehicles really badly need a dedicated charging infrastructure that would suit their size and power needs.

Anyway, it's amazing to see such big all-electric vehicles ready for the heavy-duty job. 10-years ago we were told that passenger electric cars are just golf carts and now - electric trucks are emerging.

