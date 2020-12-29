The truck was barely able to fit in the station, taking more than two car spaces.
Here is an interesting and usual finding - an all-electric Volvo FE Electric dumper truck, spotted by Bjorn Nyland at one of the fast-charging stations in Norway.
It's actually one of the production models that Volvo Trucks offers in Europe, announced in 2018, and introduced on the market in late 2019.
The Volvo FE Electric is equipped with a 200 kWh battery (with an option up to 300 kWh) so the range is not very high - up to 200 km (124 miles), highly depending on application.
Bjorn Nyland noticed that the truck has pretty decent charging capabilities, taking almost 53 kWh in 12.5-minutes (it was then at 77% state-of-charge), which is close to a 250 kW rate. The chargers were described as 150 kW, but they are clearly ready to offer higher power (up to 350 kW) the charging base unit redirects all the power to a single stall. Commercial vehicles really badly need a dedicated charging infrastructure that would suit their size and power needs.
Anyway, it's amazing to see such big all-electric vehicles ready for the heavy-duty job. 10-years ago we were told that passenger electric cars are just golf carts and now - electric trucks are emerging.
Gallery: Volvo FE Electric
Volvo FE Electric (initial):
- GVW 27 tonnes
- Fully electrically-powered truck for distribution, refuse collection and other applications in urban conditions
- Energy storage: Lithium-ion batteries, 200-300 kWh.
- Range: up to 200 km (124 miles)
- Driveline: Two electric motors with 370 kW max power (260 kW cont. power) with a Volvo 2-speed transmission. Max torque electric motors 850 Nm. Max torque rear axle 28 kNm.
- Charging: Two different charging systems are available. CCS2: Maximum charge power 150 kW DC. Low Power Charging: Maximum charge power 22 kW AC.
- Charging time: From empty to fully charged batteries (300 kWh): CCS2 150 kW appr. 1.5 hours, Low power charging appr.10 hours.
