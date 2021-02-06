Plug-in electric car sales in Norway significantly increased in January, however, it's a very different month than December.

The number of new passenger plug-in registrations amounted to 8,309 (up 35% year-over-year), which represents 80.7% of the total market! Considering that hybrids are at 8.1%, the conventional gas and diesel cars are now on the bottom of the barrel.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 5,461 ( up 28.9% , at 53.0% market share) + 472 ‘used’ + 474 vans (473 new and 1 used)

( , at market share) + 472 ‘used’ + 474 vans (473 new and 1 used) PHEVs: 2,848 ( up 48.4% , at 27.6% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 8,309 (up 35.0%, at 80.7% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – January 2021

The year 2021 should be another year of growth, although because the next milestone would be to crack 90% market share, there is not much room for spectacular growth like in the previous years. Norway simply is already there, where the rest of the world is still heading there.

Models

In January, the top model in Norway was Toyota RAV4 (812), but we don't know yet how many of those fall on the plug-in hybrid Toyota RAV4 Prime.

The second-best overall, and the top all-electric for sure is the Audi e-tron (734), which was the top-selling plug-in car in 2020.

The thing that surprised us the most was that the best models in December - Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID.3, are out of the top 20 in January. Volkswagen noted just 537 registrations as a brand (#7), while the Tesla brand is out of the top 20.

The BEV registration results already in our database:

Audi e-tron - 734

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 467

Polestar 2 - 443

Nissan LEAF - 334

MG ZS EV - 273

Mazda MX-30 - 182

BMW i3 - 159

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2021 YTD