Volvo Trucks officially announced the market launch of its first all-electric truck in North America, the Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric, which will be offered as a straight truck and 4x2 or 6x2 tractor.

The production will take place alongside conventional counterparts, in the New River Valley Plant in Dublin, Virginia, starting in early 2021.

Thanks to the $91 million Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions (LIGHTS) project, led by Volvo Trucks (in partnership with 14 other organizations) in Southern California, the company was able to jump-start its truck electrification. Volvo is providing some 25 trucks for the LIGHTS.

In October, the company also received a $20 million order for 70 VNR Electric (that will be deployed from Q1 2021 to Q3 2022) from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Targeted Air Shed Grant Program. An additional $1.7 million from the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) will be spent on charging infrastructure.

Orders for nearly 100 first vehicles is a starting point every business could dream of.

The truck is equipped with a 264 kWh battery, which, depending on type, should translate into 120-150 miles of real-world range (200-240 km).

Volvo VNR Electric specs:

range of up to 150 miles (240 km) depending on configuration

Straight truck - up to 150 miles, a gross vehicle weight rating of 33,200 lbs

4x2 tractor - up to 120 miles, can carry a GCVW of up to 66,000 lbs

6x2 tractor- up to 120 miles, can carry a GCVW of up to 82,000 lbs

battery top speed of 65 mph (105 km/h)

system output of 455 hp with up to 4,051 lb/ft torque

dual-motor drivetrain with two-speed I-Shift automated transmission

