Volvo Trucks announced today that from 2021, haulers in Europe will be able to order all-electric versions of its heavy-duty trucks.

The company was already offering Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric models, intended for city distribution and refuse operations (primarily in Europe), since 2019.

In North America, the company will start sales of Volvo VNR Electric, for regional transport, on December 3, 2020.

FH, FM and FMX with 300 km (186 miles) of range

The next stage will be the introduction of heavy-duty models: Volvo FH Electric, Volvo FM Electric and Volvo FMX Electric, envisioned for regional transport and urban construction operations in Europe. The gross combination weight will be up to 44 tonnes.

According to Volvo Trucks, there will be multiple battery configurations and the top ones will offer up to 300 km (186 miles) of range.

Sales of those trucks will start in Europe in 2021, but the volume production is scheduled for 2022.

"Sales will begin next year and volume production will start in 2022. This means that from 2021 onwards Volvo Trucks will sell a complete range of battery-electric trucks in Europe for distribution, refuse, regional transport and urban construction operations."

The new trucks are currently undergoing tests. We guess that soon, related companies in the Volvo Group will announce their own EVs, equipped with the same tech.

Volvo FH Electric - prototype

The company is saying that in the coming years, BEVs will be joined by longer-range hydrogen fuel cell vehicles:

"Electric vehicles for demanding and heavy long-haul operations will follow in this decade. These will be battery-electric and fuel cell electric trucks with a longer range. Volvo Trucks aims to start selling electric trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells in the second half of this decade. Volvo Trucks' objective is for its entire product range to be fossil-free by 2040."