Initially only in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, France and the Netherlands
Volvo Trucks, after receiving positive feedback from customers in pilot projects, announced the market introduction of two all-electric truck models, developed for distribution, refuse handling and other urban transport applications:
- Volvo FL Electric: GVW (gross vehicle weight) of 16 tonnes
- Volvo FE Electric: GVW of 27 tonnes
Sales will start in several selected markets in Europe: Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, France and the Netherlands.
Series production of those trucks is scheduled for March 2020, which suggests customer deliveries from Spring 2020. Depending on applications, there will be a few battery options.
"In the absence of exhaust emissions and with reduced noise levels, electric trucks offer huge potential in urban areas. First, the low noise levels make it possible to carry out deliveries and refuse collection in early mornings, late evenings or even at night, helping to improve transport logistics and reduce congestion during peak hours. Second, with better air quality and less noise, electric trucks create new opportunities for city planning and road infrastructure. An electric truck can, for example be used in indoor loading areas and environmental zones.
Jonas Odermalm, VP Product Line Electromobility said:
“Global urbanization requires urban logistics and truck transport with zero emissions and less noise with increasing urgency. With the Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric we are able to meet both the strong environmental demands as well as the high commercial requirements of our customers,”.
“Volvo Trucks’ solutions will be based on individual business needs that consider a number of parameters, such as driving cycles, load capacity and route analysis, to use the battery capacity in the most efficient way possible,”
Gallery: Volvo FE Electric
Volvo FE Electric (initial):
- GVW 27 tonnes
- Fully electrically-powered truck for distribution, refuse collection and other applications in urban conditions
- Energy storage: Lithium-ion batteries, 200-300 kWh.
- Range: up to 200 km (124 miles)
- Driveline: Two electric motors with 370 kW max power (260 kW cont. power) with a Volvo 2-speed transmission. Max torque electric motors 850 Nm. Max torque rear axle 28 kNm.
- Charging: Two different charging systems are available. CCS2: Maximum charge power 150 kW DC. Low Power Charging: Maximum charge power 22 kW AC.
- Charging time: From empty to fully charged batteries (300 kWh): CCS2 150 kW appr. 1.5 hours, Low power charging appr.10 hours.
Gallery: Volvo FL Electric
Volvo FL Electric specs (initial):
- GVW of 16 tonnes
- Energy storage: 2-6 lithium-ion batteries, totaling 100-300 kWh.
- Range: up to 300 km (186 miles)
- Driveline: 185 kW electric motor, max power/130 kW continuous output, two-speed transmission, propeller shaft, rear axle. Max torque electric motor 425 Nm. Max torque rear axle 16 kNm.
- Charging: AC charging via the mains grid (22 kW) or DC fast charge via CCS/Combo2 for up to 150 kW.
- Recharging time: From empty to fully charged batteries: fast charge 1-2 hours (DC charging), night charge up to 10 hours (AC charging) with a maximum battery capacity of 300 kWh.
Facts about Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric
- The Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric trucks have been developed for distribution, refuse handling and other urban transport applications.
- Sales will start in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, France and the Netherlands.
- The start of serial production is planned for March 2020.
- The Volvo FL Electric has capacity for a GVW (gross vehicle weight) of 16 tonnes, while the GVW of the Volvo FE Electric is 27 tonnes.