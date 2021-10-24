The Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest production car ever built. Tesla says it can rocket from zero to 60 mph in just shy of two seconds. While that's next to impossible unless the conditions are absolutely perfect, and you include rollout, a zero-to-60-mph time even close to two seconds is still spectacular.

It comes as no surprise that few cars (or motorcycles) have been able to beat the Tesla Model S Plaid's acceleration, but that won't stop people from trying. The only real contenders with the Plaid tend to be cars that have been modified. Even the quickest production cars just don't have the ability to scoot to 60 mph in two seconds or run a quarter-mile pass in just over 9 seconds.

Tesla Plaid Channel on YouTube posts new races every week. This particular video was shot on October 13th, 2021, at Showtime Dragstrip. Unlike many of the channel's videos, this footage only focuses on two races against the Suzuki GSX-R1000. Tesla Plaid Channel says the Model S Plaid is wearing stock Pirelli P Zero 19-inch tires with the aero covers removed.

The Suzuki bike has been modified, though in stock form it's been known to race from zero to 60 mph in 2.35 seconds. In the quarter-mile, it takes the bike about 10 seconds flat. Can its mods help it beat the Model S Plaid in an eighth-mile run? What about the second run when the Model S' battery is at 75% state of charge?

Tesla Plaid Channel provided the following timestamps:

0:00 Intro

0:16 Suzuki GSX-R1000 Modifications

0:31 Race #1

1:37 Time Slip Booth (1)

2:30 Setup for Second Race

2:59 Race #2

4:29 Time Slip Booth (2)

4:54 Suzuki Driver: Bill

8:17 PREVIEW: LOOK WHO ADDED NITROUS OXIDE!

8:26 Bonus Banter with Bill