DragTimes recently had an opportunity to check a Tesla Model S Plaid without passenger and rear seats to make it lighter and quicker.
According to the video, the weight savings is about 140 pounds (over 63 kg), which should translate to a slightly better time at a drag strip.
We noted several results and all of them are below 9.2 seconds, which is better than Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds:
- 1/4 mile 9.18 seconds at 152.52 mph
- 1/4 mile 9.178 seconds at 153.25 mph
- 1/4 mile 9.19 seconds at 152.61 mph
- 1/4 mile 9.19 seconds at 153.96 mph
The title says that 0-60 mph is possible in 1.95 seconds, but the Dragy indicate results above 2.1 seconds.
Anyway, we have an interesting data point of how valuable 140 pounds (over 63 kg) is, which might be saved by the manufacturer in the future in the production version.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs:
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed according to Tesla
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
DragTimes' run: 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph
record time of 9.081 seconds at 154.10 mph trap speed with removed interior pieces - July 24, 2021 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis
- Nürburgring Nordschleife record of 7 minutes and 35.579 seconds (September 9, 2021)
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
