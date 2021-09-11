DragTimes recently had an opportunity to check a Tesla Model S Plaid without passenger and rear seats to make it lighter and quicker.

According to the video, the weight savings is about 140 pounds (over 63 kg), which should translate to a slightly better time at a drag strip.

We noted several results and all of them are below 9.2 seconds, which is better than Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds:

  • 1/4 mile 9.18 seconds at 152.52 mph
  • 1/4 mile 9.178 seconds at 153.25 mph
  • 1/4 mile 9.19 seconds at 152.61 mph
  • 1/4 mile 9.19 seconds at 153.96 mph

The title says that 0-60 mph is possible in 1.95 seconds, but the Dragy indicate results above 2.1 seconds.

Anyway, we have an interesting data point of how valuable 140 pounds (over 63 kg) is, which might be saved by the manufacturer in the future in the production version.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs:

Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com