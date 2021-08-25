After a few months on the market, we already know that the Tesla Model S Plaid is an ultra quick electric car that achieves quarter-mile times below 9.3 seconds.

It appears that the car is able to sustain its performances through multiple runs, without overheating, but how about the acceleration at a very low battery State of Charge (SOC)?

In the most recent test, DragTimes reveals acceleration numbers (measured using Dragy) at 20% SOC so we can compare them with the best results, recorded a month ago, when the car was first tested (fully charged).

Results at 20% SOC (vs best results noted in July, fully charged)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 2.33 seconds [+15.9%] (vs 2.01 seconds)

[+15.9%] (vs 2.01 seconds) 0-130 mph (209 km/h) - 8.87 seconds [+26.9%] (vs 6.99 seconds)

[+26.9%] (vs 6.99 seconds) 60-130 mph - 6.54 seconds [+40.6%] (vs 4.65 seconds)

[+40.6%] (vs 4.65 seconds) 1/8 mile - 6.36 seconds at 110.61 mph [+5.8%] (vs 6.01 seconds at 120.22 mph)

[+5.8%] (vs 6.01 seconds at 120.22 mph) 1/4 mile - 9.94 seconds at 136.40 mph [+7.9%] (vs 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph)

As we can see, there is a noticeable difference, but the 1/4 mile time is still below 10 seconds, which - according to DragTimes - is enough to take down most supercars.

An interesting note is that the Plaid losses about 2% of SOC per 1/4 mile on a track, which means dozens of runs until its 1/4 mile results will decrease by several percent.

The percentage difference to the best results reveals also that difference is bigger at higher speeds.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs: