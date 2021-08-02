In June, the Renault brand (preliminary manufacturer's data) increased its all-electric car sales to 13,004 globally, which is 6% more than a year ago and the second-best monthly result ever.

The low growth rate is related mostly to the high base in June 2020, when the company took advantage of post-lockdown and high temporary incentives in its main EV markets (France and Germany).

All-electric cars accounted for 8.0% of the total Renault passenger car sales globally (13.8% in Europe) and 3.3% of commercial vehicles (4.1% in Europe).

Renault electric car sales – June 2021

So far this year, Renault has sold some 50,500 electric cars (up 19% year-over-year). BEVs stand for 6.1% of the total passenger car sales globally (11.4% in Europe).

The number includes passenger and commercial BEVs, but excludes Twizy heavy quadricycles (L7e) and plug-in hybrids.

Models

Last month, Renault sold almost 8,700 ZOE and almost 3,200 Twingo Z.E. which is a pretty good result.

The Renault Kangoo Z.E. van cruises at over 1,100 and awaits the upcoming next-generation model.

Monthly and year-to-date results:

Other brands in Renault Group

On top of that, Renault's Dacia brand noted 2,071 sales of the all-new all-electric Dacia Spring Electric (3,000 YTD).

The JMEV's Eveasy brand sold in China 431 EVs in June and 1,335 YTD. The company is a joint venture between the Renault Group, Jiangling Motors Corporation Group (JMCG) and China Agricultural Development Construction Fund Corporation. The French manufacturer holds a controlling stake in JMEV since 2019.